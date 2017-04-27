Desert Mountain High School honors 21 student-athletes

Desert Mountain High School recognized its 21 student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent to play their respective sports at the collegiate level starting next fall at an event Wednesday, April 19.
The signees honored at the event spanned across baseball, swimming, soccer, softball, tennis, volleyball and football, according to the school’s website.
“Congratulations to each of the student-athletes recognized today,” the school said in a prepared statement on its website. “Thank you for representing Desert Mountain with integrity and dignity for four years. You will be missed.”
Of the 21 signees, seven signed with in-state schools ranging from the community college level to Division II.
All three of the baseball signees will stay in state with Jake Myer taking his talents to the University of Arizona’s baseball team. Max Mikan signed with Glendale Community College for baseball while teammate Armado Romero will play next at Gateway Community College.
Alyssa Stachura will also head to Glendale CC for their softball team while teammate Kara Golden will play next for Phoenix College’s softball team.
In tennis, Madi Moore will make the trip north to continue her career at Northern Arizona University. Rourke Freeburg also signed with the University of Arizona to play football there next season to round out the local signings.
Other notable signings include Natalia Jaspeado to Ohio State University for swimming, Chanel Thomas to the University of Mississippi for soccer and Kade Warner to the University of Nebraska for football.
In total in this group, softball had the most signees with five while football had four and soccer, baseball and volleyball each had three.
