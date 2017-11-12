Desert Tennis Open for wheelchair players slated Nov. 17-19

Applications are being accepted from wheelchair and ambulatory tennis players of every age and every competitive level to participate in the 2017 Desert Tennis Open, organized by Arizona Wheelchair Tennis and presented by Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center, Friday through Sunday, Nov. 17-19.
All Open, A,B and C matches as well as those with National Tennis Rating Program ratings will be played at the Phoenix Tennis Center, 6330 N. 21st Ave. in Phoenix.
“The tournament is set up for players at every level, whether they want to learn to play and be able to compete right away or for those who are already highly competitive in the sport,” said Tournament Director and AZWCT Founder Seth Haynie, a certified wheelchair tennis coach.
Matches will be played in singles, doubles and run/roll with teams made up of both wheelchair and ambulatory players.
Participants must have a United States Tennis Association membership that can be completed at www.usta.com. Members can then apply for the 2017 Desert Tennis Open on the USTA TennisLink website at http://tennislink.usta.com.
Registration fees are $84.99 for one event and $85.50 for two events. Additional fees may apply for registering for three or more events. Spectators and fans are admitted free. Sponsorship opportunities begin at $250.
Tournament play begins at noon on Friday, Nov. 17 and 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19.
For more information, visit www.ability360.org/sports, call Jay Dashefsky at 602-391-5200 or email higtennis@gmail.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.