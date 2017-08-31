Diamondbacks announce Arizona Fall League roster for Salt River Rafters

The Arizona Diamondbacks assembled a group of staff members and players to send to the 2017 Arizona Fall League to play for the Salt River Rafters Tuesday, Aug. 29.
The Salt River Rafters, who play at Salt River Fields, features players and staff from the Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers along with the D-backs. The Fall League season kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 10 across the Valley.
Double-A Jackson Generals Manager J.R. House is heading to manage the Rafters. Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Generals Mike Locasto will fill the same role for the Rafters, according to a press release.
Right-handed pitchers Ryan Atkinson and Yoan Lopez as well as left-handed pitcher Colin Poche will take the mound for the upcoming season. Atkinson went 7-10 with a 3.50 earned run average and 152 strikeouts during his time with two of the D-backs’ Single-A affiliates as well as the Generals.
Lopez has only pitched 27.2 innings and returns to the Rafters after a year hiatus. Poche spent time in the D-backs’ Single A affiliates where he pitched 46.2 innings and garnered an ERA of 1.16.
Catcher Michael Perez comes to Rafters via the Generals with a batting average of .279 and five home runs in 80 games. Baseball America rated Perez as the best defensive catcher in the D-backs’ system, according to a release.
Infielder Jack Reinheimer and outfielder Victor Reyes will also suit up for the Rafters.
Reinheimer, who played two games for the D-backs this season, returns to the Rafters with a .277 batting average and four home runs for Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate the Reno Aces.
Reyes also played for the Generals where he posted a .278 batting average with three home runs and 48 RBIs. MLB.com rated him as the D-backs’ No. 19 prospect.
