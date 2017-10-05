Fiesta Bowl Charities to award scholarships to four high school football seniors

For the third consecutive year, Fiesta Bowl Charities has partnered with the Valley of the Sun Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame to contribute four scholarship awards for Arizona high school seniors.
These wards will go to those who excel in the classroom, dedicate time to community service and achieve on the football field, according to a press release.
A blue ribbon panel of VOTS board members, who count former players, coaches and administrators among the group, will select four young men from Phoenix or northern Arizona high schools with separate criteria of particular financial need, a special case of remarkable excellence, the overcoming of physical adversity and a youngster in financial need who plans on attending any Arizona-based college.
The VOTS chapter will accept nominations from football coaches on behalf of their deserving student-athletes. Applications will go out to every Arizona head coach this coming January.
“We are so proud of our association with Fiesta Bowl Charities,” VOTS chapter Executive Director Mark Weiss said in a prepared statement. “The Fiesta Bowl is at the very top of all of the dozens of holiday-season bowl games in its impressive level of charitable giving, and no organization is more admired in the Valley.”
The four Fiesta Bowl scholarship winners will be honored among 33 high school and two college scholars at the 37th annual Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet, presented by the Valley of the Sun Chapter of the NFF. The gala event will take place in spring of 2018.
“These awards embody the Fiesta Bowl’s pledge to enhance the lives of Arizonans through youth, sports and education, so this partnership with the Football Foundation is perfectly aligned with our mission,” Steve Leach, Fiesta Bowl chairman of the board of directors, said in a prepared statement.
“There is an incredible groundswell of talent, on and off the field, here in Arizona and we’re committed to helping inspire the next generation of leaders across the state.”
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.