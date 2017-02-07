Former D-Back inducted into Serie Del Caribe Hall of Fame

Former Arizona Diamondbacks’ first baseman Erubiel Durazo was inducted into the Serie Del Caribe Hall of Fame during a Feb. 3 ceremony.
Mr. Durazo is one of six new members being honored during the 59th annual Serie del Caribe currently taking place in Culiacán, Sinaloa, México, according to a press release.
“We are extremely proud of Erubiel Durazo on his induction into the Serie del Caribe Hall of Fame,” said D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall, in the press release.
“He is not only one of the most popular D-backs players born in Mexico, but one of the most well-known D-backs of all-time due to his heroics during the 2001 postseason. He has already contributed in great ways to our front office and we are proud that he remains a part of our D-backs family to this day.”
Mr. Durazo played in the Mexican Pacific League with the Venados de Mazatlán in 1998 and 2005 and with the Naranjeros de Hermosillo in 2001 and 2007. He was named the league’s MVP in 2001 and was a member of the 2005 Mazatlán championship team.
As a member of the D-backs, Mr. Durazo appeared in 287 games from 1999-2002, batting .278 with a .390 on-base percentage, .528 slugging percentage, 47 homers and 149 RBI.
In a seven-year career that also included three seasons with Oakland, Mr. Durazo hit 94 home runs, the fourth-highest total all-time among Mexico-born players, the release stated.
The Pima Community College product had four hits in the 2001 World Series and a 2-out, 2-run homer off Tom Glavine in the deciding Game 5 of the NLCS that year to propel the D-backs to the Fall Classic. He currently serves as a Special Advisor to Hall in Mexico.
In addition to Mr. Durazo, the 2017 class also includes former players Vinny Castilla and Miguel Flores, former manager Benjamín “Cananea” Reyes, former executive Juan Manuel Ley and journalist Alfonso Araujo Bojórquez.
The Serie del Caribe Hall of Fame was established in 1996 and recognizes outstanding players who have made significant contributions to the Serie del Caribe, as well as individuals who have assisted in the development of baseball in the Caribbean.
Since 2009, the honor is given to former players born in that year’s Serie del Caribe host country along with three other individuals selected by the league’s commissioner.
Honorees are selected by the media and baseball historians from México, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Venezuela. Each candidate must receive at least 75 percent of the votes to be elected, the release stated.
