GOLFTEC Scottsdale Training Center unveils enhanced club-fitting program

GOLFTEC — a teacher of golf lessons and employer of PGA Professionals — announced Arizona Training Centers in Scottsdale and Tucson are among the company’s first locations to feature the new, enhanced TECFIT custom club-fitting program.
This program uses the leading-edge technology and software that combines swing characteristics with ball flight data to help properly identify optimal golf equipment for each student, according to a press release. GOLFTEC’s Scottsdale training center is at 7342 E Shea Blvd.
Offering an extensive array of component club head and shaft combinations to help students can test a wide variety of options, GOLFTEC has partnered with True Spec Golf to offer unique shaft options and fulfillment of custom orders for equipment built to the tightest tolerances from top original equipment manufacturers including Callaway, TaylorMade, Mizuno and PING, a release states.
The company has also hired fitting specialists to work closely with students and their coaches to deliver a fully comprehensive, Tour-like fitting experience.
“For years we have been the No. 1 provider of instruction in the world and now we’ve set our sights on leading the way in custom club-fitting and equipment sales,” Joe Assell, Co-Founder and CEO of GOLFTEC, said in a prepared statement.
“We’ve always approached club-fitting in the same way we’ve defined our instructional practices, which starts with an unbiased, fact-based diagnosis and singular goal of helping students play their absolute best. These improvements will only further help us carry out our mission more effectively and continue to propel our business forward.”
Rollout of the new program will be supported by a marketing plan, advertising and launch promotions, including a discounted $95 TECFIT fitting fee and $100 toward any Game Plan or Lesson Package.
It complements GOLFTEC’s recent announcement of a brand refresh, and will be phased in across GOLFTEC Training Centers throughout 2017 and 2018.
“It’s an exciting time for our company, but it’s all about helping our students play better golf,” Josh Miller, Director of Operations for Arizona locations, said in a prepared statement.
“We know that to play your best it takes a combination of swinging your best and using properly fit equipment, so we couldn’t be more pleased to bring the Enhanced Club Fitting Program to our students and further define our place in the Arizona as the leader in helping people play better golf.”
Various other Arizona Training Centers — Arrowhead and Chandler — will upgrade to Enhanced Club Fitting over the next year. Each of these locations will continue offering GOLFTEC’s core TECFIT club-fitting program pending the completed updates.
GOLFTEC coaching team is comprised of experienced professionals worldwide, most of whom are PGA Professionals and have taught thousands of lessons.
Each goes through a multi-week certification at GOLFTEC University including continued advanced training to master the analysis of golf swing mechanics, technology utilized by GOLFTEC and the most effective training and club-fitting techniques.
