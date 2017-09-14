Grand Canyon University’s Jesse Mueller wins Southwest PGA Championship

It was an event of firsts for Jesse Mueller of Grand Canyon University at the Southwest PGA Championship.
Mueller, a 34-year-old PGA director of golf at GCU, made his first appearance in the event and won it with a final score of 15-under-par 201, two shots ahead of second-place finisher Dennis Downs. The event took place at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa.
At the end of the first two rounds, Mueller finished as a co-leader. He carded a 6-under 66 and 3-under 69 in the first and second rounds, respectively, before shooting a 6-under 66 to close out the round and the event.
After two rounds, Mueller and Craig Hocknull of Outback Golf Academy in Gilbert were tied for the lead and played together in the final grouping of the day. Hocknull finished third overall with a final score of 12-under 204 (70, 65, 69).
Ahead of him was Downs who recorded a 13-under 203. Downs, a PGA director of instruction at Reid/West Golf Academies in Goodyear, started the competition off with an even 72 before bouncing back with a 5-under 67 and an 8-under 64 in the final two rounds, respectively.
Coming in fourth was Michael Hopper of Lookout Mountain Golf Club in north Phoenix. He carded a 9-under 207 (72, 67, 68).
Rounding out the top five was Luke Hemelstrand of Desert Mountain Golf Club and Marty Jertson of PING Golf. Both finished with a final score of 8-under 208. Both finished with a final score of 8-under 208 with Hemelstrand’s round scores, in order, being 72, 69 and 67 while Jertson carded 72, 65 and 71 in his three rounds, respectively.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.