Local sports anchor speaks to Rotary Club of Scottsdale

Popular local sports anchor for Fox 10 Sports KSAZ, Jude LaCava, provided his views on the Valley’s professional sports franchises and other topics during his talk recently to the Rotary Club of Scottsdale.
The meeting was held July 17 at the McCormick Ranch Golf Club Pavilion.
Mr. LaCava is a longtime journalist who joined local Fox 10 in 1993. During his program, he provided his views on various topics such as the Phoenix Suns, Cardinals, Coyotes and Diamondback ownerships, coaches, stadiums and players.
He responded to audience questions related to fan loyalty, taxpayer tolerance/intolerance for sports-related tax assessments, professional soccer, PGA golf and more.
Mr. LaCava also talked about ASU’s football and basketball teams, coaching and ASU’s stadium renovation. He shared his views about the ever-changing and advancing digital platforms now used for live sports.
In fact, when introducing Mr. LaCava, Rotarian Christopher West stated all communications to arrange the speaking engagement with the sports anchor were done via Twitter.
Mr. LaCava, who has spoken over the years to several Rotary Clubs, shared his appreciation of the Valleys’ sense of community in its support of its professional sports teams.
The meeting was the first conducted by new Club President Charlie Kester. He shared his goals as leader of the club: to connect with others, to recognize doers and to have fun.
New Rotarian Anne Amagrande was welcomed and introduced to the club by her sponsor, Lizbeth Artega.
The club meets at noon Mondays at McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion. Active and retired business professionals are always invited as guests.
Upcoming speakers: July 31: Danielle Case, Scottsdale Economic Development Director; Aug. 7: Carlos Contreros, Intel public affairs director; Aug. 14, Joseph Spector, director, Phoenix Opera.
For more information, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.