Justin Segura anchors Horizon Huskies’ line as multiple threat

An offensive lineman can often be an overlooked position on a football team. But that’s not the case at Horizon High School.
In particular, one Horizon lineman spends a lot of time at the forefront of Head Coach Ty Wisdom’s mind.
Senior Justin Segura is hard to miss. He stands 6 feet, four inches tall and weighs 255 pounds. He also plays on both offensive and defensive lines and has been a key part to the Huskies’ 5–1 start this season — he leads the team in tackles, sacks and tackles for loss. He’s also a captain.
Despite the accolades, Coach Wisdom still thinks recruiters may be overlooking Segura a bit. So far, Segura has offers from Fresno State, Hawaii, New Mexico, New Mexico State and Northern Arizona. He has yet to make a commitment.
Coach Wisdom said Segura is a talented athlete who is a good captain and leader to the team.
“Somebody’s going to get a damn good football player for the next four to five years,” Coach Wisdom said in an Oct. 3 interview.
Humble beginnings
Segura wasn’t always the player Horizon puts on the field each week. He didn’t get into football until his freshman year.
He went out for the team at the request of his parents, who encouraged him because of his large size.
“I really had no idea about (football)” he said in an Oct. 3 interview. “I didn’t know what offense and defense was, but I became accustomed because of my boys Isaiah (Mursalet) and Hunter (Weber). They helped me out.”
Throughout his freshman year, Segura said he put in a lot of work with after-practice workouts and facing fierce competition for starting positions. It was his sophomore year, however, where it all started to take off.
During that season, Segura said former head coach Kris Heavner told him he had the potential to play for a Division I school. Upon hearing that, Segura started to put his heart more into football.
“It’s very humbling just knowing that you can grow into that person and become that great at football,” Segura said. “It feels pretty good.”
From his junior season on, Segura became a staple on varsity.
“A damn good football player”
Segura is a versatile player who not only can play both sides of the ball, but also multiple positions on those lines.
Defensive coordinator Jason Luft said Segura can several positions — from a nose guard to a defensive end — because of his athletic abilities.
That flexibility makes it difficult for oppposing teams, Coach Luft said. IF a team attempts to focus on him at one position, Coach Luft will move him to the other.
Segura said he has no problem moving back and forth because it’s not about him — but rather it benefits the team.
“He plays with a nasty attitude and he brings it for four quarters,” Coach Luft said in an Oct. 3 interview. “His relentless effort to get to the football, I think, is what I like about him the most. Not only doing that but he does it for four quarters.”
That “nasty attitude” carries over to offense in the way he blocks, said defensive line coach Doug Zismann who also works with Segura on the offensive line.
“As a puller, he hits you like a freight train and he’ll take you all the way across the tracks,” Coach Zismann said.
Segura’s work on the offensive line doesn’t go unnoticed. Running back Shane Andrews said there is a sizable difference whenever Segura is on the field.
“He makes it 10 times easier for us,” Andrews said. “Whether it’s getting through the holes or even when there’s no hole, I’ll just follow him and he’ll go find somewhere and go hit someone so I can get by.”
Segura said he prefers playing defensive line because “being mean off the line is really fun.”
Captain Segura
As one of three team captains, Segura is in a leadership role for the team.
The way he tries to lead the team is by keeping the energy up at practice. He said he’s not afraid to get after those who might be slacking.
Segura’s energy isn’t limited to practice. Prior to the start of games, Segura helps the team get hyped by leading team chants before running out onto the field.
Andrews said even if the Huskies have a comfortable lead, Segura will push the team further, much like he did during the team’s Friday, Sept. 29 game against Mountain Ridge.
At halftime against Mountain Ridge, Horizon led 15–0. Andrews said Segura came into the locker room and said it wasn’t good enough and pushed the team to go up further while maintaining the shutout.
Horizon did just that, winning the Sept. 29 game 28–0.
Holding teammates accountable does not go unnoticed. Coach Wisdom said that, coupled with Segura’s work ethic in practice, make him a solid leader.
“When one of your top players is bringing it every single day in practice, the younger guys see that and see what they need to get to,” Coach Wisdom said.
In the weight room, Coach Zismann said Segura helps set the tone for how each workout is going to go.
“There are a lot of guys in the weight room that I think are looking at him for how that workout is supposed to go on any given day,” he said.
Coach Zismann said Segura is one of several players trying hard to shape the culture of Horizon football and create a mindset of working hard and never quitting.
That connection with his teammates isn’t only confined to practices and workouts. Segura said his teammates are like family to him, particularly the seniors.
“It’s incredible that transformation of playing with those guys for four years,” he said. “We’ve created a brotherhood.”
Looking ahead
While Segura has had a big impact on the Huskies and is a big part of the team’s success, the future still lies ahead for him.
With five offers in his pocket, Segura, though not looking too far ahead as Horizon still has some games left this season, said his next focus is college.
Where Segura will go is not yet finalized. Coach Wisdom said he believes Segura is flying under the radar a bit because teams might not have a need at his position just yet.
Coach Wisdom said he does not believe schools are done taking a look at Segura.
“I still think more offers are to come and, like I said before, somebody’s going to get a really good football player and a guy who’s going to be committed to their university for the next five years,” Coach Wisdom said.
