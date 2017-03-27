Local golf organizations name April Junior Golf Month

The Southwest PGA Foundation and the Junior Golf Association of Arizona announced the launch of a fundraising promotion during the month of April to benefit junior golf.
In its first year, more than a dozen clubs will participate in the promotion with the expectation that nearly all golf clubs in Arizona will be on board next year, a press release states.
Each participating golf club is asked to come up with its own spin on the promotion, according to a press release. For example, some clubs may set aside a percentage of regular green fee revenue, while others may simply place a donation jar on the golf shop counter.
No matter the complexion of the promotion, all funds will be used to grow the game through programs offered by each organization. For the SWPGAF, that means helping juniors break into golf.
“Passing the game of golf to the next generation has always been one of the primary components of our Association’s mission,” Michael Miller, executive director of the Southwest Section PGA, said in a release.
“This promotion supports the effort by allowing our PGA Professionals – the touchstone for teaching junior golf – to participate in the best way for their clubs and guests to boost the junior golf initiatives under their care.”
The SWPGAF focuses on game introduction through golf schools, after-school programs, junior camps, PGA Junior League Golf, Drive Chip and Putt and the Antigua Prep Tour. For beginning or novice juniors, the SWPGAF is the first step.
The JGAA focuses on player development through a full calendar of competitive playing opportunities, including the JGAA’s Junior Masters Series, a collection of tournaments elevated by local professionals such as Bryce Molder and Charlie Beljan.
The funds will also support the JGAA’s Youth on Course program by which JGAA members are able to play golf for $5 or less at 17 facilities in Arizona.
“The April junior golf month promotion will bring in much needed funds to support junior golf at all skill levels,” Scott McNevin, executive director of the JGAA, said in a release. “From golfers just getting started to college-bound advanced players, this partnership between the Southwest PGA and the JGAA allows us to serve all junior golfers.”
