Major League Baseball All Star ballots now open

Major League Baseball marked Monday, May 1 as the official start of All-Star balloting for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game slated for Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park, the home of the Miami Marlins.
The 88th Midsummer Classic will mark the first All-Star Game to be played in the state of Florida and first time the Marlins have hosted the event in franchise history, according to a press release.
For the third consecutive year, MLB’s All-Star balloting program will be conducted exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com, all 30 Club web sites and the MLB.com At Bat and MLB.com Ballpark mobile apps.
Fans around the world can cast their votes for starters a total of 35 times with the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot, including a maximum of five valid ballots cast in any 24-hour period, according to a release.
During the voting period, ballots will be available in English and Spanish, and will offer audio CAPTCHA functionality for visually impaired fans.
Banco BHD León will once again sponsor online All-Star balloting in the Dominican Republic, making Spanish-language ballots available to fans in the Dominican Republic via LasMayores.com, the official Spanish-language Web site of Major League Baseball, a release states.
Details regarding the unveiling of the 2017 American League and National League All-Star Teams will be available in the coming weeks.
The AL All-Star Team will have nine elected starters via the fan balloting program, while the NL All-Star Team will have eight fan-elected starters.
The pitchers and reserves for both squads — totaling 23 for the NL and 22 for the AL — will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office.
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon will lead the NL squad while Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will take the helm of the AL team.
Following the announcement of the AL and NL All-Star rosters, fans will begin voting to select the final player for each league’s 32-man roster via the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote.
Fans will cast their votes from a list of five players from each League over the balloting period.
Now in its 16th season with over 680 million votes cast, fans again can make their Final Vote selections on MLB.com, Club sites and their mobile devices.
This year’s final phase of All-Star Game voting again will have fans participating in the official voting for the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet.
During the Midsummer Classic, fans can vote at MLB.com and the 30 Club sites — online or via their mobile devices — with the 2017 All-Star Game MLB.com MVP Vote, and their collective voice will represent 20 percent of the official vote determining this year’s recipient of the Arch Ward Trophy.
MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Marlins Park (July 11th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 10), All-Star Sunday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game (July 9).
The 88th Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports while FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio and ESPN Radio Deportes will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game. MLB Network, MLB.com and Sirius XM also will provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage.
