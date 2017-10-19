Meet the Coach: Arcadia boy’s golf coach Daniel Thompsett

Although it’s his first year as Head Boys Golf Coach at Arcadia High School, Daniel Thompsett is not letting the team’s winning tradition die.
As of Thursday, Oct. 19, the Titans ranked atop the Division II standings with four of their golfers in the top 10 in individual rankings. This keeps with past years where Arcadia finished in the top 10 over the last four years and a second-place ranking in 2016.
Individually, junior Chaz Aurilia ranks fourth, sophomore Tucker Clark ranks eighth, senior Bobby Pierce ranks ninth and freshman Gavin Aurilia ranks 10th to round out the Titans’ golfers in the top 10.
With this success, Coach Thompsett sums up the season he’s experienced as “incredible.”
“When I was hired, I was told that I had a very talented group of kids but what they have done this year has surpassed my expectations,” he said in an Oct. 18 emailed response to questions.
Coach Thompsett has coached younger children since he was a junior at Rocky Mountain College, which he attended from 2011-15. However, he didn’t know golf was his sport until age 14, where he won a tournament in Spain.
Coach Thompsett was born in England but in 2001, his family moved to Scotland, according to Coach Thompsett’s “About Me” page on his personal blog. Growing up, he was into sports but mainly focused on soccer, skater hockey and golf. He says he loves golf because of the plethora of ways to reach the same goal.
“I love that there are thousands of ways to shoot even par,” he said. “Doesn’t matter where you hit it , the only thing that matters at the end is how many it took you to get the ball in the hole.”
The Scottsdale Independent reached out to Coach Thompsett to better understand who he is and what his approach is to coaching at Arcadia. This is what he had to say:
Why did you get into coaching generally and specifically, golf?
I love to see improvement. Whether it be from some of the top junior amateurs in the nation or those who have just begun. It is very rewarding.
What is your coaching philosophy?
Determination. If you can come off the course and say you gave it your best effort every shot, every hole, then you can be happy. If you can think back and say I could have tried harder, done more, you’ll regret it forever.
What about coaching is the most fun or rewarding to you?
Seeing improvement and seeing other people who love the game as much as I do makes my day.
What are the components to a successful team?
Being a Team. Golf is such a tough sport when it comes to acting like a team because generally it is considered an individual sport. When I have my players come off the course and they haven’t played well, I love to hear them ask how the rest of the team is doing. That shows that they care not only about their score but their teammates. I always treasure a team win tonight over an individual win.
Why do you think sports are important to a high school?
It not only gives the chance to win and lose, but also to be a part of something bigger than themselves. It had so many teachable lessons that relate to their own lives.
What advice would you give to athletes just starting out in your sport?
Hard work goes a long way. Enjoy it.
If you weren’t coaching the sport you are, what sport would you want to coach? Why?
Soccer. I was and still am a huge soccer fan and player. I still play and would love to be involved in that sport in some way.
Which coach in sports, current or retired, is one you look up to the most? Why?
My Dad. He may not have been a coach for a professional team or even a adult team, but I can remember all the times he coached mine or my brother’s soccer team. He always enjoyed it and showed a huge amount of passion.
When you are not coaching, what are you doing?
I am trying to play professional golf. Playing in a number of Qualifying Schools for tour and traveling the world. Enjoying every minute.
News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738