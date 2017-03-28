Meet The Coach: OSYB president, coach Tony Coletta

Name: Tony Coletta
Team I Coach: Old Scottsdale Youth Baseball Scorpions
Why did you get into coaching? Because I love the game of baseball and coaching
What is your coaching philosophy? To coach and teach with respect.
What about coaching is the most fun to you? Helping my players (younger boys and girls) to learn, understand and enjoy the game of baseball.
What are the components to a successful team? Teamwork, hustle and attitude.
Describe the moment you fell in love with the sport you coach: Attending my first Major League Baseball game in Cleveland with my father.
What advice would you give to athletes just starting out in your sport? Give 100 percent effort and don’t give up because achieving success can be difficult in baseball.
If you weren’t coaching the sport you are, what sport would you want to coach? Why? Hockey because I love watching the game and think it is the most difficult to play
Which coach in sports, current or retired, is one you look up to the most? Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona.
When you are not coaching, what are you doing? Anything to do with CrossFit and enjoying my family.
What song will you always sing along with out loud when it comes on the radio? Why? Tom Sawyer by RUSH because it’s my favorite song.
