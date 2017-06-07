Notre Dame Prep dubs Mark Cisterna as new athletic director

Notre Dame Preparatory high school in Scottsdale has named Mark Cisterna as the director of athletics to lead the Saints’ athletic department beginning July 1.
Mr. Cisterna is the current director of athletics for Maricopa Unified Schools and has more than 30 years of experience in education, administration, athletics and facilities management, according to a press release.
“Mark brings a wealth of experience with him,” NDP principal Jerry Zander said in a prepared statement. “His qualifications, strong faith and positive attitude make him a perfect fit for Notre Dame Prep.”
Throughout his career, Mr. Cisterna worked at public schools fostering physical growth and a sense of fair play in the students he served. He is excited to work at Notre Dame Prep where he will have the opportunity to inspire student-athletes spiritually as well, a release states.
“I’ve never worked in a private school environment before and I’m excited about becoming a part of a school with a strong Catholic identity,” Mr. Cisterna said in a prepared statement. “I want to bring my experience to the school and make an impact, not just in athletics, but in the school in general.”
In its short school history, Notre Dame Prep has won 43 State Championships with Boys’ Lacrosse being the most recent win on May 5. Mr. Cisterna has watched NDP evolve over the years.
“I admire what NDP has become,” he said. “I have the utmost respect for the school community and what they have accomplished is a short amount of time.”
He said being a part of NDP is “something to be proud of.”
