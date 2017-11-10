Notre Dame Prep to honor Scot Bemis memory in annual flag football tournament

On Thanksgiving morning the Notre Dame Prep community will gather to pay tribute to the school’s first varsity football head coach Scot Bemis, who led his team to two football state championships in 2007 and 2008 as well as one girls soccer state championship in 2009.
Each year the school, along with volunteers from Team Bemis, hosts Bemis Bowl, a flag football tournament to raise money for cancer research and scholarships to Notre Dame Prep, according to a press release.
“Bemis Bowl represents everything that Scot held dear,” NDP Admissions Director Matt Rylski, who coached with Coach Bemis a decade ago, said in a prepared statement. “He loved our school, our students, his faith, friends, family and of course, football. Bemis bowl celebrates it all.”
The tournament is set for 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23 after a brief ceremony to celebrate Coach Bemis and his contributions to the school and community. Notre Dame Prep alumni students may sign up their teams at teambemis.com.
“This is great time to gather together and remember a wonderful coach, celebrate our traditions and look to the future,” NDP Director of Advancement Lyric Naquin.
Ms. Naquin’s daughter Cadie was a member of the 2009 championship soccer team.
Coach Bemis passed away in January 2012 but his coined phrase “get after it” is still used on Notre Dame Prep’s campus and the values he held are still reflected in the hearts of the community.
“We think of him everyday, especially during football season,” Mr. Rylski said.
Opened in 2002, Notre Dame Prep is a Catholic diocesan college preparatory high school with a co-ed enrollment of 945 students. The school has received national recognition for the caliber of its academic, arts and athletic programs. The Saints have won 44 AIA team state championship titles to date.
Team Bemis was founded in 2011 by a of group of caring and compassionate people who sought to support their beloved coach, teacher and friend – Scot A. Bemis – during his cancer journey. Members of Team Bemis have continued to honor his legacy on and off the field.
