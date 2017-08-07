Old Scottsdale Youth Baseball prepares for 2017 fall season

Old Scottsdale Youth Baseball is set to begin its fall baseball season, which runs from late august to just before Thanksgiving and includes preseason clinics the week of August 21.
The OSYB home fields are just east of Pima Elementary at 8330 E. Osborn Road in Scottsdale.
Old Scottsdale Youth Baseball is a community-driven volunteer-run organization, serving the greater Scottsdale area. It has divisions starting with T-Ball and continuing through the teens.
OSYB aslo has both Spring and Fall Ball seasons and registration is now open for the 2017 fall season. Those interested can go to http://baseballscottsdale.org/home to register. For any questions, contact OSYB president Tony Coletta at osyb_president@outlook.com.
