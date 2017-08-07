Old Scottsdale Youth Baseball prepares for 2017 fall season

Aug 7th, 2017 Comments:

Old Scottsdale Youth Baseball is set to begin its fall baseball season, which runs from late august to just before Thanksgiving and includes preseason clinics the week of August 21.

The OSYB home fields are just east of Pima Elementary at 8330 E. Osborn Road in Scottsdale.

Old Scottsdale Youth Baseball is a community-driven volunteer-run organization, serving the greater Scottsdale area. It has divisions starting with T-Ball and continuing through the teens.

OSYB aslo has both Spring and Fall Ball seasons and registration is now open for the 2017 fall season. Those interested can go to http://baseballscottsdale.org/home to register. For any questions, contact OSYB president Tony Coletta at osyb_president@outlook.com.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie