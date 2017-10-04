Peyton Manning to headline Phoenix Open luncheon

Two-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning will be the headline speaker for the Waste Management Phoenix Open Tee-Off Luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 13, at The Phoenician Resort, 6000 E. Camelback Road.
Derrick Hall, president and CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will serve as emcee for this annual event, which will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tickets for the luncheon are $150 per person are available at the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce’s website.
Manning will offer an inside look at his historic NFL career and his life after football in an in-depth interview with Hall, while Tournament Chairman Carlos Sugich will preview the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open as it celebrates its rich 83-year history, a press release states.
One of the most top passers in NFL history, Manning holds NFL records for career passing yards (71,940), passing yards in a single season (5,477), career passing touchdowns (539) and passing touchdowns in a single season (55).
Additionally, he was named to 14 Pro Bowls, NFL First-Team All-Pro seven times, NFL Offensive Player of the Year two times, NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2012, part of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and the only NFL starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl with two different teams, the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.
“The Tee Off Luncheon is such a popular event in the community and something that really kicks off the Waste Management Phoenix Open,” Mr. Sugich said in a prepared statement.
“Not only will we talk about all of the exciting things we have in store for 2018, we will get to hear stories from one of the best quarterbacks to ever play football. We’re more than thrilled Peyton Manning will be our featured speaker at the Tee-Off Luncheon.”
The 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open will be at TPC Scottsdale Jan. 29 through Feb. 4. “The People’s Open” is a highly-attended golf tournament and has gained legendary status for being the most unique stop on the PGA TOUR.
The 2017 tournament broke four attendance records, including a PGA Tour record 655,434 fans for the week, according to a release. The 2018 edition will mark the 83rd playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR) and the ninth as the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.