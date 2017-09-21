PGA Junior League Championship returns to Grayhawk Golf Club

The 2017 PGA Junior League Championship is slated for its second consecutive year on Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor course, 8620 E. Thompson Peak Parkway in Scottsdale, Nov. 16-19.
The field for the championship will be made up of eight 10-player teams advancing from Regional competitions, which run from Sept. 2- Oct. 1.
In the championship tournament, East vs. West regions will compete in a two-person-scramble format, with coaches allowed to substitute players every three holes, which gives all team members an opportunity to contribute.
As with last year’s championship, Golf Channel will later air a two-hour, primetime special highlighting the event.
“We’re honored to host the PGA Junior League Championship for the second year,” Grayhawk Golf Club Director of Golf and PGA Member Joe Shershenovich said in a prepared statement.
“Growing the game is a goal we all share, and this program helps to accomplish that objective. We welcome the competitors and their families back to Scottsdale and look forward to another great tournament.”
A key initiative of PGA REACH, the PGA of America’s charitable arm, PGA Junior League aims to be a fun, social and inclusive opportunity for boys and girls to learn and enjoy the game, according to a press release.
Kids play on teams with friends and wear numbered jerseys, while learning the game through professional instruction and direction provided by PGA and LPGA Professionals.
PGA Junior League is constantly growing. This year, a record of 42,000 boys and girls participated in PGA Junior League — surpassing the 36,000 participants in 2016 — and they were led by 2,200 PGA and LPGA Professionals who served as Captains.
Superstars Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson serve as Official PGA Junior League Ambassadors.
“The PGA of America is delighted to bring the PGA Junior League Championship presented by National Car Rental back to the beautiful Southwest and Grayhawk Golf Club,” PGA President Paul Levy said in a prepared statement. “Each year, participation in PGA Junior League continues to grow significantly, along with our mission to connect boys and girls with the game in a fun and recreational environment.”
Last year, the All-Star team from Las Positas Golf Course in Livermore, Calif., raced out to an early lead in the championship matches and never looked back.
Aidan Tran, 12, set the tone early for Team California with a birdie putt to open the first match.
Through the first three holes, California led Georgia by three points, needing just 3.5 more points on the next six holes to clinch. They locked up the Championship on the 6th hole with 3-foot birdie putt by 12-year-old phenom Alice Liu.
“When I was setting up to the ball, I just wanted to make it,” Liu said in a prepared statement. “When everyone started jumping and cheering, that’s when I realized it was the winning putt.”
Grayhawk Golf Club has a history of holding high-profile competitive tournaments.
Most recently, the NCAA chose the club to host the Division I Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships from 2020-22. Others include the Frys.com Open, Andersen Consulting World Championship of Golf, Williams World Challenge and the Thunderbird International Junior.
