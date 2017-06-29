Phoenix Mercury add Monique Currie, Angel Robinson to roster

The Phoenix Mercury made two roster changes after the team announced acquisition of guard/forward Monique Currie in a trade and signing of forward Angel Robinson Wednesday, June 28.
In a trade with the San Antonio Stars, the Phoenix Mercury acquired Currie, sending guard Shay Murphy, forward Sophie Brunner and next year’s third-round pick to San Antonio.
“We are very excited to bring Mo back to the Mercury family,” General Manager Jim Pitman said in a prepared statement. “She is a known commodity in this league, a proven scorer who can contribute right away. We know how she fits in Sandy Brondello’s system, we know the kind of player she is in the locker room, and we know her will to win.
“We thank Shay and Sophie for their contributions, and for being great teammates and people during their time with us this season.”
Murphy — a member of the Mercury’s 2014 WNBA Championship Team — appeared in nine game for Phoenix this season where she averaged 3.2 points per game and 2.4 rebounds per game. She returned to the Mercury this season after missing the last two summers with a knee injury.
Brunner earned a spot on the Mercury’s 12-player opening-day roster after going undrafted in the 2017 WNBA Draft and signing a training camp contract with the Mercury on April 19. She appeared in three of the Mercury’s first 12 games of the season.
This acquisition goes along with the team signing Robinson, who just finished a commitment to play in Montenegro in the 2017 FIBA EuroBasket Championships. The Mercury originally acquired Robinson last summer in a trade with the Seattle Storm, a press release states.
Monique Currie
A 12-year WNBA veteran, Currie spent the 2015 season as a starter on the Mercury team that won 20 games and advanced to the Western Conference Finals despite playing without Diana Taurasi, according to a release.
This season, Currie is averaging 11.8 ppg, her highest scoring average since 2012, and shooting 43.4 percent from the field, including 35.9 percent from three-point range as of Wednesday, June 28.
The team expects Currie to help spread the floor for Taurasi and Brittney Griner as well as bolster a Mercury bench which has just Leilanai Mitchell shooting better than 35 percent from 3-point range, according to a press release.
Currie has three games of 20 or more points, including a June 21 29-point effort against Dallas and a career-high 31-point effort the second game of the season.
In games in which she has played 25 minutes or more this season, Currie is averaging 17.0 ppg on 50.6 percent shooting (42-of-83) as of Wednesday, June 28.
With Currie, Phoenix’s roster now features three players (Griner and Taurasi) who have accounted for four of the seven 30-point efforts in the WNBA this season, including four of the five best scoring nights overall.
Currie has career averages of 10.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 1.9 assist per games in 357 career games. The Duke University product spent the bulk of her career with the Washington Mystics before arriving in Phoenix for the first time in 2015.
Currie earned WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week honors in the final week of the 2015 regular season with the Mercury after averaging 24.0 points in two games.
Angel Robinson
The 6-foot-6 Robinson is a 30-year-old post player who led Montenegro in both scoring (16.7 ppg) and rebounding (13.7 rpg) in three games in the just-completed tournament, and shot 56.8 percent (21-of-37) from the field.
She finished with double-doubles in two of Montenegro’s three games, including a 19-point, 17-rebound performance against Belgium during the group phase. She also led her team in points and rebounds in all three contests. Robinson was a born in the United States but is a naturalized Montenegrin.
Robinson spent the 2016-17 WNBA offseason playing in Turkey for Yakin Dogu Universitesi B.G.D. Her team played in both the Turkish League, where she averaged 8.6 ppg and 6.7 rpg in 22 games. In the EuroCup, where she appeared in 18 games and averaged 9.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
Robinson’s lone WNBA season came with the Seattle Storm during the summer of 2014 when she averaged 2.2 ppg and 1.4 rpg, while shooting 57.5 percent from the field.
A University of Georgia product, Robinson was selected in the second round (20th overall) of the 2010 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.
She finished her career in Athens, Ga. with the fourth-best career blocks total in school history, and the fifth-most rebounds, and was just the 31st player in the program’s history to reach the 1,000-point mark.
