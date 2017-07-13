Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi to start in All-Star Game in Seattle

Three-time WNBA Champion and new WNBA all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury has been named a Western Conference starter for the WNBA All-Star 2017, the league announced Tuesday, July 11.
The 2017 All-Star Game will take place at KeyArena in Seattle Saturday, July 22 and will be televised on ABC with tip-off taking place at 12:30 p.m. Phoenix time.
As part of the league’s new voting format, Taurasi was elected a starter by fans, media and current WNBA players, according to a press release.
With this year’s selection, Taurasi has now been voted a starter in all eight of the All-Star games for which she has been eligible in her 13-season career. There were no All-Star Games in 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2016 while she sat out of the game in the 2015 season.
Already this season, Taurasi became the league’s all-time leading scorer on June 18 and all-time leader in three-pointers made on June 1. She also earned a Western Conference Player of the Week in early June.
Averaging 18.1 points per game as of July 13 — her highest scoring average since 2013 — Taurasi leads the WNBA in three-point makes (52) and is 11th in three-point percentage (40.3 percent, 52-of-129), the second-best mark of her career and highest since her 2009 WNBA MVP season.
Joining Taurasi in the Western Conference starting lineup are Seattle’s Sue Bird, Los Angeles’ Candace Parker and Minnesota’s Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles.
The Eastern Conference starters will be comprised of Atlanta’s Tiffany Hayes, Washington’s Elena Delle Donne, New York’s Tina Charles and Connecticu’s Jasmine Thomas and Jonquel Jones (Connecticut).
All-Star reserves for the game were announced on ESPN2 Tuesday, July 18, during the game between the Seattle Storm and Chicago Sky.
Owners of the best regular-season records in their respective conferences a season ago, Minnesota’s Cheryl Reeve will coach the West, while New York’s Bill Laimbeer will be at the helm of the East.
