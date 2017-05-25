Phoenix Rising FC taps Patrice Carteron as new head coach

Phoenix Rising FC announced Monday, May 22 former Mali National Men’s Team manager Patrice Carteron will take the reigns as the club’s new head coach.
Coach Carteron — who has coached and played for several top teams in Europe, Africa and Asia — replaces former head coach Frank Yallop, who resigned in April to rejoin his family in California, according to a press release.
“Although I have many opportunities to continue coaching in the top leagues of Europe, I believe coming to Phoenix Rising FC will be the start of a historic story,” Coach Carteron said in a prepared statement.
“I am very impressed by the project and have a fantastic feeling about the ownership group, coaching staff and new stadium atmosphere. My heart told me to pour my efforts into Phoenix Rising.”
Coach Carteron will assume head coaching responsibilites from interim Head Coach Rick Schantz and will join the team after completing his responsibilities for his prior club Al Nassr. Phoenix Rising FC estimates that to be as early Monday, June 5, a release states.
Coach Carteron has an extensive soccer resume internationally, beginning at French club AS Cannes in 2007.
In 2009, he joined the French club Dijon FCO and helped them be promoted to Ligue 1, France’s top league, in the 2011-12 season.
The Mali National Team then hired him from 2012-13 in which he led the team to third in the Africa Cup of Nations and ascending to a FIFA rank of 21.
From 2013-16, Coach Carteron coached TP Mazembe in the Congo and during his tenure, he coached the team to two league titles, three African Super Cup titles and one African Champions League title.
After that, he moved to the Egyptian club Wadi Degla where he garnered a 20–6–4 record. Coach Carteron then helped the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr to a third-place finish in the Saudi Professional League, thus qualifying the team for the Asian Champion’s League.
“Bringing Patrice Carteron to Phoenix Rising FC is another tremendous achievement for professional soccer in the United States,” Phoenix Rising FC Governor Berke Bakay said in a prepared statement.
“His holistic approach to the game combines a unique blend of strategy, wellness, and uncompromising competitiveness. Patrice will bring the very best performance out of our players and nourish a new soccer culture for youth development in cooperation with our affiliate youth clubs throughout Arizona.”
As a player, Coach Carteron had a 16-year career where he played in several top-tier teams in Europe. As a whole, he garnered 31 goals in 416 matches and twice the top division of the French Premier League named him Defensive Right Back Player of the Year.
