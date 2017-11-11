Prep football playoffs: Saguaro rides stark defense past Peoria

Thanks to an absolutely merciless defense, Saguaro High School is in the semifinals.
The Sabercats forced six turnovers — four of which were interceptions — resulting in numerous scores including two defensive touchdowns, leading them to a 56–7 home drubbing of Peoria High School Friday, Nov. 10.
The win advanced Saguaro to the semifinals against Higley High School next week at Chaparral High School.
Heading into this game, Saguaro Head Coach Jason Mohns told his team it needed to play “championship defense.” After this performance, he said the team reached his expectations.
“We’ve been good, defensively, all year long, it’s not like this is out of the blue,” Coach Mohns said after the game. “I think we’re peaking defensively.”
The Sabercats’ first two scores came after turnovers with the Sabercats capitalizing on a first-quarter fumble and an early second-quarter interception.
Linebacker Cameron Smith furthered the Saguaro lead with a 54-yard interception returned for a touchdown to put the Sabercats up 21–0 midway through the second quarter.
Just before halftime, quarterback Max Massingale fired a deep ball to receiver Logan Pettijohn for the 57-yard score. This gave the Sabercats a 28–0 lead at the break.
Massingale, who ran for a touchdown and threw for three more, said having the defense play the way it did is a big benefit to the offense.
“It’s everything because as an offense, it takes a lot of pressure off of you so you can take shots,” he said.
Peoria did get its lone touchdown late in the third quarter after Saguaro tacked on two more touchdowns. Running back Juwaun Price broke free for an 83-yard rushing touchdown.
This put a temporary halt to the running clock but Massingale connected with receiver Zach Wilson for a 42-yard touchdown to go up 49–7 late in the third.
The Sabercats last score of the night came when defensive tackle Michael Maafu scooped up a fumble and took it back 20 yards for the touchdown.
Maafu said he had been waiting all season for a chance to score a touchdown and was happy it finally came.
“All I was thinking about was ‘don’t drop the ball when I pick it up, don’t drop the ball,’” he said while laughing. “Then when I was running in for the touchdown, I thought ‘alright, please let me get to the touchdown.’”
While No. 2 Saguaro advances, No. 7 Peoria heads home after accumulating a 7–3 regular season record and a first-round victory over Walden Grove High School.
Despite the lopsided loss, Panthers Head Coach Will Babb said he was proud of the way his team played.
“Our kids kept answering the bell,” he said after the game. “The score got away from us. We turned the ball over and they’re going to capitalize on it. They’re good offensively, they’re good defensively but the biggest thing is our kids didn’t quit and I’m proud of that.”
Still, Coach Babb had high praise for how Saguaro performed.
“You watch them on film and you know they’re good and then you come out here and my gosh, everyone looks like a college football player,” he said.
Saguaro’s semifinal matchup is a rematch from earlier in the season where the Sabercats downed the Knights 42–14. That win came after back-to-back losses to out-of-state opponents for Saguaro.
Coach Mohns said in order for his team keep its performance up, it needs to build on what it did against Peoria.
“If you can’t bring the kind of energy, passion and emotion you brought tonight into a state semifinal game, something’s wrong with you,” Coach Mohns said. “I’m not too worried about that.”
Around the horn
Notre Dame Prep 34, Queen Creek 31 (OT) — Coming off of a blowout win last week, No. 4 Notre Dame Prep faced a tough test in No. 5 Queen Creek, winning the game in overtime.
The Bulldogs got on the board first with a long touchdown pass but the Saints responded later in the first quarter. NDP added in another score just before the halftime break to put the Saints up 14–7.
Queen Creek tied the game up at 14 early in the third before the offenses came alive in the fourth quarter. Each team scored 14 points to leave the game knotted at 28 at the end of regulation.
The Bulldogs went first in the overtime and kicker Zane Kaupe knocked in a 22-yard field goal to go up by three. During NDP’s turn, quarterback Kylan Weisser connected with running back Jake Smith for a 10-yard touchdown pass to send the Saints into the 5A semifinals.
Notre Dame Prep will next face top-seed Cienega at Mountain View (Marana) High School in Tucson.
