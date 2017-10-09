Prep football roundup: Four Scottsdale-area schools pick up wins

All seven high schools’ football teams in the Scottsdale area were in action this weekend with four picking up wins Friday, Oct. 6.
Notre Dame Preparatory, Desert Mountain High School, Horizon High School and Saguaro High School all won their games, while Chaparral High School, Arcadia High School and Coronado High School lost. Most games were region games with Chaparral playing a non-region opponent.
Desert Mountain 45, Mountain Ridge 35 — Mountain Ridge Mountain Lions (2–5, 0–2 Desert Valley) went into the fourth quarter leading 28–24 but the Desert Mountain Wolves (4–3, 1–1 Desert Valley) rallied back with 21 fourth-quarter points to claim the home win.
The Wolves took an initial lead after a 25-yard field goal. However, the Mountain Lions went on to take a 28–17 lead at the half. DMHS added in one more score in the third before taking control in the fourth.
Desert Mountain quarterback Kedon Slovis threw five touchdowns on 294 yards with an interception. Three of those touchdowns went to receiver Josh Walker while running back Nick Hill reeled in a touchdown and rushed for another. Hill accumulated 217 rushing yards and 96 receiving yards with a receiving and rushing touchdown.
Mountain Ridge quarterback Justin Hintze tossed three touchdowns but also had two interceptions. The Mountain Lions added in two touchdowns on the ground.
Horizon 43, Sandra Day O’Connor 6 — The Horizon Huskies moved to 6–1 on the season and 2–0 in Desert Valley play after their dominating win over the Sandra Day O’Connor Eagles (2–5, 0–2 Desert Valley) on the road.
The Huskies are on a five-game winning streak after their lone loss came against Chaparral early in the season. Horizon almost pitched another shutout but a late score thwarted that effort.
Horizon hasn’t allowed more than 24 points all season and has only given up six points in the past three weeks.
Liberty 63, Chaparral 13 — The Liberty Lions (6–1, 1–0 Northwest) controlled this one from start to finish, building a 35–6 lead after one quarter en route to the blowout road win over the Chaparral Firebirds (3–4, 0–1 Northeast Valley). This was Chaparral’s second consecutive loss while Liberty has won four straight.
The Lions posted the win behind quarterback Ryan Bendle’s five-touchdown performance in the passing game. Receiver Alec Moonier reeled in three of those scores while accumulating 87 receiving yards. Running back Jett Kinsch had 104 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Despite the loss, Chaparral running back Conlan Carey did rush for 124 yards and a touchdown while running back Deavon Crawford led the team with 90 receiving yards and a touchdown.
North Canyon 20, Arcadia 12 — The woes continued for the Arcadia Titans as they are still winless through eight games after their home loss to the North Canyon Rattlers (3–4, 1–0 Northeast Valley).
This loss was Arcadia’s closest game of the season. The next closest was a 27–7 loss to Sunnyslope on Sept. 8. The Titans have suffered four shutouts this season.
North Canyon quarterback Louis Contreras threw two touchdowns and 214 yards but had one of the team’s two interceptions. Rattlers receiver Soloman Enis caught three touchdowns and 125 yards. Arcadia running back Paxton Earl had 98 yards on 25 carries during the loss.
Notre Dame Prep 55, Paradise Valley 18 — The Notre Dame Prep Saints (7–0, 2–0 Northeast Valley) built a 27–7 lead after one quarter and never looked back as they went on to blowout the Paradise Valley Trojans (3–5, 1–1 Northeast Valley) on the road.
Trojans quarterback Ben Finley threw three interceptions to go along with his two touchdowns and 230 yards. NDP cornerback Justin Maschek made two of those interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. Fellow cornerback Jordan Stengel also returned an interception for a touchdown.
NDP quarterback Kylan Weisser threw to four receivers, each one scoring a touchdown. Running back Jake Smith added in another on the ground to lead the team with two scores on the night.
Saguaro 55, Thunderbird 6 — The Saguaro Sabercats (6–2, 2–0 Skyline) continued its winning ways against Arizona opponents in 2017 after defeating the Thunderbird Chiefs (3–4, 0–1 Skyline) on the road.
Offensively, Saguaro quarterback Max Massingale threw four touchdowns to four different receivers and 299 yards. Receiver Logan Pettijohn pulled in 106 yards to go along with his touchdown. The Sabercats also scored three touchdowns in the rushing game.
Thunderbird receiver Kain Ream scored the Chiefs’ lone touchdown of the game. Quarterback Andy Wittenwyler threw one touchdown on 208 yards with two interceptions.
Washington 73, Coronado 34 — The Coronado Dons (1–6, 1–1 Black Canyon) were unable to keep momentum rolling after last week’s win as they fell to the Washington Rams (1–6, 1–1 Black Canyon) on the road.
Coronado took the initial lead after Mikel James connected with Andy Mancilla early in the first quarter. Washington responded with 35 unanswered points to take control of the game.
The Dons got one more score before halftime to cut the Rams’ lead to 35–13 at halftime. The Dons never recovered. Washington quarterback Phillip Pardia scored twice on the ground and threw two others during the win.
