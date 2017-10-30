Prep football roundup: Regular season comes to an end, playoff seeds announced

The regular season has come to an end which means the postseason for some and the end of the line for others.
Across 6A, 5A and 4A, five Scottsdale-area schools made the cut for their respective playoffs. Those schools are Chaparral, Desert Mountain, Horizon, Notre Dame Prep and Saguaro.
Both Arcadia and Coronado ended their seasons Friday, Oct. 27. Here’s how the teams fared:
Chaparral 59, Arcadia 0 — Chaparral (6–4, 3–1 Northeast Valley) closed out its season with a three-game winning streak after blanking Arcadia (0–10, 0–4 Northeast Valley) on the road.
The Firebirds have scored more than 50 points in their past three games with wins over Paradise Valley, North Canyon and Arcadia. Chaparral, a No. 10 seed, will look to continue this trend next week in the 5A playoffs against defending state champions and No. 7 seed Williams Field, 2076 S. Higley Road in Gilbert, at 7 p.m.
The Titans closed out their first season under Head Coach Tony Stillings by suffering two consecutive shutout, six for the entire season. Opponents outscored Arcadia 472–29 this season.
Desert Mountain 50, Boulder Creek 36 — Desert Mountain’s offense went off against Boulder Creek on the road as the Wolves (6–4, 3–2 Desert Valley) scored five passing touchdowns to down the Jaguars (4–6, 3–2 Desert Valley).
By the end of the third quarter, Desert Mountain had built a 47–14 lead over Boulder Creek with 23 points in the third. The Jaguars fired back with 22 fourth-quarter points but it was not enough to rally back.
The Wolves made it to the 6A playoffs as a No. 9 seed. They will travel to Gilbert for a Friday, Nov. 3 contest against Highland High School, 4301 E. Guadalupe Road, at 7 p.m.
Dysart 34, Coronado 20 — Head Coach Curt LeBlanc’s first year at Coronado (1–9, 1–4 Black Canyon) with a loss but it was the Dons closest loss of the season.
It was also senior night for Coronado as they welcomed in Dysart (4–6, 4–1 Black Canyon).
The loss capped off a season where opponents outscored the Dons 459–134 with four losses being shutouts. However, they did have a 54–7 win over Cortez this season, which was their highest offensive output of the season.
Notre Dame Prep 53, Vista Grande 24 — NDP (10–0, 4–0 Northeast Valley) trailed 8–0 early in the game but fired back with 53 unanswered points to lead 53–8 after three quarters over Vista Grande (0–10, 0–4 San Tan) en route to the road win.
The Saints threw three touchdown passes and ran for two while the defense contributed in a pair of its own. Defensive end Nick Wilson returned a blocked punt 50 yards for the score and cornerback Justin Maschek returned an interception for 60 yards for the other defensive score.
The Saints garnered a No. 4 seed in the 5A playoffs and will host No. 13 Desert Edge Friday, Nov. 3. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Notre Dame Prep, 9701 E. Bell Road.
Pinnacle 59, Horizon 7 — For the second week in a row, Horizon (7–3, 3–2 Desert Valley) suffered a loss to a region opponent, this time to Pinnacle (8–3, 5–0 Desert Valley) on the road.
The Huskies lone touchdown came in the second quarter to cut the Pioneers’ lead to 10–7. From that point on, it was all Pinnacle.
Despite the loss, Horizon will continue its season in the 6A playoffs as a No. 10 seed. The Huskies will travel to Mesa to take on No. 7 Red Mountain, 7301 E. Brown Road. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Saguaro 49, Cactus Shadows 0 — With 21 points in the first quarter and 14 in the second, Saguaro (8–2, 4–0 Skyline) completed its sweep of Arizona opponents with a lopsided victory over Cactus Shadows (6–4, 3–1 Skyline).
The Sabercats used a balanced attack to put away the Falcons. Saguaro quarterback Max Massingale threw three touchdowns, two to receiver Logan Pettijohn. The team also had three rushing touchdowns, two to running back La’Ray Lucas.
Saguaro enters the 4A playoffs as the No. 2 seed and will host No. 15 Mingus Union Friday, Nov. 3. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Saguaro High School, 6250 N. 82nd St.
