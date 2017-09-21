Regina Mannix inducted into ACCAC Hall of Fame for illustrious SCC career

Standing in front of a cheering crowd at Scottsdale Community College’s North Gymnasium, all Head Volleyball Coach Regina Mannix could do was smile.
That smile came prior to SCC’s Friday, Sept. 15 match as former Athletic Director Art Becker presented her with a plaque commemorating her induction into the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.
Mr. Becker, a former associate of Coach Mannix, spoke to some of Coach Mannix’s accomplishments before presenting her with the plaque. The ACCAC announced she would be part of its 2017 class earlier this summer.
Despite the announcement, Coach Mannix did not know of the school’s intentions to honor her prior to the match against Chandler-Gilbert Community College.
“It was a great surprise,” she said in a Sept. 15 interview. “My family all showed up and I was shocked. It was wonderful.”
This is not her first induction into a hall of fame. In 2008, the NJCAA inducted her into its hall of fame.
Coach Mannix is in her 24th season at SCC and 20th as head coach. Prior to the start of the season, she ranked eighth in the NJCAA among active coaches for wins with 565 not including this season.
She has also coached numerous all-conference and all-region athletes. She has several coaching accolades including three ACCAC Coach of the Year awards, four NJCAA District G Coach of the Year awards and two American Volleyball Coaches Association Southwest Coach of the Year awards, among several others.
With all these recognitions as a backdrop for Coach Mannix’s career, sophomore outside hitter Emily Holm said she is ecstatic for her head coach and believes Coach Mannix should be recognized more often.
“We, the players, see it and we think she deserves so much and we try to give back everything we can to show her how much we love her,” Holm said in a Sept. 15 interview.
“I’m so happy that she is actually recognized, she has a plaque for it now and she’s in the hall of fame two times now which is awesome. I’m so happy for her.”
Beyond the court
As honored as she is to receive these recognitions, Coach Mannix said it is not the most rewarding part of coaching.
What stands out most to her, she said, is helping her student-athletes off the court.
Coach Mannix said her players have faced a wide array of challenges such as the inability to have a baby, a death in the family or adjusting to a new home and she’s been able to help.
She not only helps her players through the tough times but also in reaching their potential.
“(I’m proud of) helping them achieve what they really want and helping them see something in themselves that they don’t see that I see,” she said. “You can see the growth and it is an amazing, amazing job I have.”
This drive and resolution is not lost on her players. Holm said the team loves hearing the life lessons and stories Coach Mannix has to offer.
In fact, Holm said the players frequently talk to Coach Mannix in her office listening to what she has to say.
“She’ll tell you how something on the court can apply in life,” she said. “So even when you’re not playing, she’s still there. She’s like a mom to all of us.”
On the court, Coach Mannix said she bases her coaching style in logic. This means she doesn’t try to get someone to do something she thinks they can’t do.
In order to do this, Coach Mannix said she takes time to become acquainted with the student-athlete to find out what they believe to be their limitations. Then, she tries to push them a little past those limitations.
“I tease them that it’s kind of like when you give the dog the medicine and you wrap it in the cheese,” she said. “I find a way to wrap the medicine in the cheese or whatever else you need me to do to sort of trick you into learning something new.”
Coach Mannix’s intended goal has worked, at least on some players. Holm said she has seen a lot of growth under Coach Mannix during her two years at SCC.
Because of this growth, she said she is now constantly raising her personal bar each game thanks to Coach Mannix.
“She knows how to teach us and she knows how to coach,” Holm said. “She knows how to put it in words that you can understand.”
At the end of the day, Coach Mannix said she hopes to leave an impact where her players can take lessons they’ve learned in her program and apply them in their lives after volleyball.
However, Coach Mannix said she’s already seeing that impact manifest itself in her former players.
“When I hear back from them, whether it’s having a baby or some other personal challenge, and they tell me that ‘the personal resolve I learned in this program helped me get through that challenge, I feel like I’ve already achieved (a positive impact),” she said.
The road to SCC
Heading into her junior year in high school, Coach Mannix, a southern California-native, was a multifaceted athlete. She competed in volleyball, basketball, softball and BMX racing.
She said at that time, volleyball was her least accomplished sport, but her coach still told her she needed to give up her other sports for volleyball.
“Turns out, it really was what I had a special ability for and a passion for,” Coach Mannix said.
This was the moment when the sport became her life’s passion. Volleyball took her to Finland, Russia and England competing as a setter while still in high school, according to her SCC biography.
She also had an accomplished senior year where she became a California Interscholastic Federation Co-Player of the Year as well as No. 2 on Volleyball Magazine‘s “Fab Fifty” recruiting list in 1984.
Arizona State University landed her and she had a significant impact as a setter on the team throughout her Sun Devil career.
Even since becoming a Sun Devil, she has never left Arizona.
“I love the blue sky, I love the cold winters, I love the lack of humidity and Arizona’s just been really great to me so I’m never leaving,” she said.
After her playing career was over, Coach Mannix said it felt like she had to get into coaching.
There were two coaches that had a big impact on her life, she said. Those coaches were her high school coach Brian Gimmillaro and college coach Debbie Brown.
“It seemed like a waste to not pass on what they taught me to other people,” she said.
Through 24 years, Coach Mannix has helped her team reach many heights on and off the volleyball court.
The lessons she has learned in her playing career seem to have carried over to her players and they have high praise for her.
“Every player should have a coach like Regina,” Holm said. “If you don’t have the opportunity to play for such a great coach, it’s one of those things where I hope you get a coach just like her.”
