Remodeled Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center reopens Feb. 28

The Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center Aquatic Center’s three fully renovated adaptive pools will officially reopen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, completing a 40-day remodeling funded by a $100,000 Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Award.
Among the guests expected at the two-hour celebration are Arizona Diamondbacks alum and Special Assistant to the President J.J. Putz, Baxter and Bobby Freeman, the D-backs’ official organist.
The first 200 people in attendance will receive Arizona Diamondbacks’ pool and goody bags. Refreshments, including a hot dog vendor and snow cone truck, will be available and children and families will be able to participate in celebratory games.
“It’s been incredibly exciting to watch the progress of the remodeling and we’re even more excited about reopening the pools to the community,” said Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center Vice President and General Manager Gus LaZear. “We are deeply grateful to the Arizona Diamondbacks for making this possible.”
Renovation of the Lap Pool, Therapy Pool and Spa began Dec. 2. The pools are used by disabled and able-bodied individuals and are supervised by certified and trained Ability360 staff members.
The Lap Pool features an elevator lift, hydraulic lift and transfer station for entry. Pool depth ranges from 4 feet 6 inches to 10 feet with the deep end suitable for scuba diving. The pool is heated between 80 and 84 degrees.
The Therapy Pool also features elevator and hydraulic lifts and transfer access and is heated between 88 and 92 degrees. During the renovation, the pool’s depth was leveled to an even four feet.
The Spa, with hydraulic lift and transfer access, is three-feet deep and is heated to a maximum of 102 degrees.
Complete information about the pools, including pool rules and safety, can be found at www.ability360.org/sports/aquatics.
Ability360 is located at 5025 E. Washington St. Ste. 200, Phoenix, AZ 85034, www.ability360.org, 602-256-2245.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.