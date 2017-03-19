PGA icons Betsy King, Pat Bradley and Jan Stephenson will join PGA stars Howard Twitty, Tom Purtzer and Kirk Triplett to play alongside golfers from across the Valley on the Jack Nicklaus-designed 7,197-yard. Par-72 Chiricahua Course at Desert Mountain in Scottsdale, at the third annual Ronald McDonald House Pro-Am Golf Tournament on Thursday, May 11.
La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Arizona is the presenting sponsor. Additional sponsorship packages are available starting at $3,500.
For information and to register online, visit www.rmhcphoenix.com/golf.
In 2016, The Chiricahua Course was voted the Most Challenging Golf Course in Arizona by the Phoenix Business Journal and was listed among Golfweek Magazine’s Best Residential Courses.
Action begins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start for the shambles format tournament. Registration and raffle start at 7:30 a.m. and a luncheon and awards ceremony will follow the event.
Tournament proceeds underwrite the cost for families staying at the Valley’s three Ronald McDonald Houses while their children are often undergoing critical medical care. No family is ever turned away for being unable to manage the $15 nightly donation that is asked.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Phoenix provides a “home away from home” for children and their families who travel to Phoenix to receive treatment for serious, often life-threatening illnesses and injuries. The three houses operated in metropolitan Phoenix can accommodate up to 79 families a night.
For more information, visit www.rmhcphoenix.com.
