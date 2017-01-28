Rotary Club makes plans for Tennis for a Cause tourney

Jan 28th, 2017 Comments:

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale is completing plans to hold its annual Tennis for a Cause Tournament April 1 at La Camarilla Racquet Fitness & Swim Club.

Now in its ninth year, Tennis with a Cause is an annual charity tennis event that provides scholarships to local high schools and promotes youth tennis programs in the community.

Tennis with a Cause Committee makes plans for its next tournament fundraiser.

Organized by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale in collaboration with USTA Central Arizona, the event, open to the public, includes mixed doubles round-robin tournament, as well as, a raffle and silent auction.

The event has gained in popularity and outreach very year. Visit www.tenniswithacause.org for online registration. For information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale programs, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie