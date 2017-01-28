Rotary Club makes plans for Tennis for a Cause tourney

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale is currently completing plans to hold its annual Tennis for a Cause Tournament April 1 at La Camarilla Racquet Fitness & Swim Club.
Now in its ninth year, Tennis with a Cause is an annual charity tennis event that provides scholarships to local high schools and promotes youth tennis programs in the community.
Organized by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale in collaboration with USTA Central Arizona, the event, open to the public, includes mixed doubles round-robin tournament, as well as, a raffle and silent auction.
The event has gained in popularity and outreach very year. Visit www.tenniswithacause.org for online registration. For information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale programs, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.
