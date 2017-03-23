Rotary Club of Scottsdale enjoys ‘Day at the Ballpark’

Rockies Owner/Chairman and CEO Richard L Monfort welcomes Rotarians and guests to Rockies spring training game against the Chicago Cubs. (Dr. Honora Norton)

A total of 134 Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests recently enjoyed their annual visit to a Scottsdale spring training baseball game by attending a game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick to watch the Colorado Rockies take on the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs won the game 9-6.

CEO Richard L. Monfort was on hand to welcome club members to the game.Rotarians enjoyed learning that Mr. Monfort, who is spending his 20th year with the Rockies franchise, is a Colorado native, Rotarian and member of the Boulder Rotary Club.  Also on hand to welcome the Rotarians, was Steven Porter, representing the staff at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

Mr. Monfort and Mary Blank welcoming Rotarians and guests to ballpark. (Dr. Honora Norton)

Attendees were provided a tasty ballpark catered buffet lunch with unlimited peanuts and popcorn.

The chair of this year’s ballpark event, Bob Saathoff, organized a fun raffle in which $600 was raised for the club’s foundation scholarship fund.

Rotarian Gil Gifford, serving as afternoon’s emcee, introduced Mr. Monfort and the club’s board members, who gifted raffle items along with items donated by the club’s 5th Avenue Group, Road House Cinema and Wandering Tortoise.

For more information about the club, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.

 

 

Members of The Rotary Club of Scottsdale, from left, Event Emcee Gifford; Event Chair/Board Member Bob Saathoff; Club President Mary Blank and Club Board members John Campbell, Charles Kester, Sara Crosby-Hartman and Christopher West. (Dr. Honora Norton)

