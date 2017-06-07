Saguaro football begins drive for fifth consecutive state championship

Once again, the Saguaro High School football team is chasing history.
Five consecutive state championships is a feat no Arizona high school has accomplished in football, but the Sabercats are knocking on the door of history with the upcoming season.
Accompanying this drive to five consecutive championships is a great amount of attention and pressure, but rather than seeing the challenges, Head Coach Jason Mohns sees motivation.
“We’re trying to be the first team in the history of Arizona to win five and if that doesn’t get the blood flowing and get you excited to have the chance to do something that’s never been done before, there’s something wrong with you,” he said in a June 7 interview.
“There’s always something in athletics, in competition to get you motivated and if you can’t find something to get you motivated then you probably need to find something else to do.”
In order to reach the pinnacle of high school football again, the team has started putting in the work throughout spring practices, summer weight lifting and 7-on-7 passing tournaments.
Just recently, the Sabercats won the Arizona State University Passing Tournament Monday, June 5.
A passing benefit
While being successful in 7-on-7 play doesn’t necessarily guarantee success when the regular season rolls around, Coach Mohns said it does breed many benefits for the team.
“It’s a good evaluation tool for coaches,” he said. “We don’t put a ton of stock into it because you have some kids who look great in t-shirt and shorts but the minute you have to put a helmet on them and be physical, they shy away.
“It’s great work for the quarterbacks and definitely for the corners, the safeties and the linebackers walking out and learning how to cover third and long. There’s definitely some benefit to it.”
A key piece to Saguaro’s offense moving forward is returning quarterback Max Massingale, who got in some work during June 5’s tournament as well as the Nike 7-on-7 Passing Tournament in Scottsdale May 27.
Massingale said his timing with his receivers has improved over the summer because he’s been working at it since January.
“That’s what we try to pride ourselves on,” he said in a June 7 interview. “We try to be out there earlier than every other team and it’s really showing in these 7-on-7 tournaments. That’s why our timings down and why we won at ASU.”
Along with timing, returning receiver Zach Wilson said the receivers are also working on route consistency and breaking free from the defense.
“We’re really coming together collectively as a group and we’re doing really good,” he said in a June 7 interview.
Last year, the Sabercats had eight players with 100 or more receiving yards — according to statistics on maxpreps.com — and of those eight, three are returning.
Coach Mohns has confidence in his receivers moving forward because the they have a strong connection with Massingale.
He expects strong showings this year from receivers Wilson, Logan Pettijohn and Giovanni Miranda.
“All three great players. All three have played with Max since they were in fifth or sixth grade, so we feel like the timing and the connection between those guys is as good as we’ve ever had,” Coach Mohns said. “I think that’s why we’ve had success early in the passing leagues.”
Coach Mohns said running back Josiah Bradley will also play a role in the skills position.
The skill players will continue showcasing and improving their abilities at the team’s last 7-on-7 tournament of the summer with competition at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff later this month.
Summer goals
Officially, the regular season gets under way Aug. 18 for Saguaro as it travels to Tucson to take on Catalina Foothills in a rematch of last year’s 4A State Championship game. The Sabercats won that game 42–14 to close out a 14–0 season.
Throughout the rest of the summer, Coach Mohns will continue hosting weightlifting sessions until July 20 with a summer break from June 30 until July 9, according to the team’s website.
The Sabercats will then travel to California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, Calif. for summer camp from July 20-24. Padded practices begin July 24, the team’s website states.
While the team still has plenty of time until begins its run for that fifth consecutive state title, Coach Mohns’ goals are clear.
Those goals include being well-conditioned, building team chemistry and having the older players be leaders to the younger athletes.
“That’s our focus, getting out here, competing, working, holding each other accountable and really buying in so when the season kicks off on Aug. 18, we’re in peak condition and we’re ready to go,” Coach Mohns said.
As for the team’s field general, Massingale would like to improve his timing further as well as improve the velocity on the footballs he throws. Despite his personal goals, he sees a bright trajectory for his team.
“We’re coming together as a team even though we’re young,” Massingale said. “I think this senior leadership will definitely make a difference wherever we go this season.”
Coach Mohns will also have the summer to work on filling holes left by last year’s seniors. He anticipates more spots to fill defensively rather than on offense, but he sees needs to fill spots on both the offensive and defensive lines.
“We’re excited about the group,” he said. “We think we have all the talent we need to be successful and make a run at a state championship. But it all starts here with hard work and commitment and so far, we’re happy with what we’ve seen.”
What Coach Mohns has seen is a large amount of student-athletes attending workouts, which shows him that they are buying into the work ethic he is trying to instill.
“I love it,” he said. “The numbers are important, the depth is important and it just means we’re going to try and keep this thing going as long as we can.”
Above all, both Coach Mohns and Massingale see a hunger in this team to summit a peak no other team has reached.
“We are driving for five right now and I’m excited to see this team go far because when you see a team like this put in as much work as we have already, you know we’ve got big things in store,” Massingale said.
Many of his student-athletes have had a taste of success on past years and Coach Mohns thinks that will keep them motivated moving forward. Wilson agrees as he cites success as a continuing motivating factor for the team.
“Every year, new guys come in and guys leave but it’s the same mindset every year,” Wilson said. “Championship, championship, championship that’s all we know. It’s what we strive for and it’s what our goal is every year. That’s all of our motivation, getting the gold ball.”
