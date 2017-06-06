Saguaro High School kicker Joseph Zepp earns Top Prospect Award

Saguaro High School kicker and punter Joseph Zepp has been recognized as a Ray Guy Prokicker.com Top Prospect Award winner for 2017.
His past performance at the Ray Guy Kicking Camp — along with his national ranking — has earned him the opportunity to compete at the National Top Prospect Camp July 15-16 in Richmond, Ky., according to a press release.
The Ray Guy Prokicker.com Top Prospect Award program identifies the nation’s top kickers, punters and long snappers, promoting them for college recruitment, a release states.
It is a behind the scenes evaluation that takes place at all Ray Guy/Prokicker.com events across the country. Every athlete’s skills are observed and charted, allowing coaches to select the newest members of the Top Prospect Award team.
Field goal accuracy; hang time and distance on kickoffs; hang time and distance on punts; and accuracy and speed on snaps are obvious identifiers of natural talent.
The evaluation process sorts out the top prospects and identifies each athletes capability. This is an important aspect that allows the athlete to show at any time their ability to consistently kick, punt or snap, as if they were already in college.
By displaying this type of performance any kicker, punter or snapper can greatly increase the likelihood of earning a spot on the list.
Serving as a marketing arm for student-athletes seeking collegiate opportunities, the Top Prospect Award program is primarily for high school juniors and seniors, although, on rare occasions, it may include sophomores and freshmen who demonstrate a natural ability at an early stage of their career.
Previous Ray Guy Prokicker.com Top Prospects include current NFL Kickers such as the Carolina Panthers’ Graham Gano, the Chicago Bears’ Connor Barth, the Cincinnati Bengals’ Randy Bullock, the Seattle Seahawks’ Blair Walsh, the New York Jets’ Chandler Cantanzaro and the Denver Broncos’ Brandon McManus.
Top prospects also include an array of current NFL Punters such as the Bengals’ Kevin Huber, the Minnesota Vikings’ Jeff Locke, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Jordan Berry, the Arizona Cardinals’ Drew Butler, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Donnie Jones, the Detroit Lions’ Kasey Redfern and the San Francisco 49ers’ Bradley Pinion.
