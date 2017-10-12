Saguaro Sabercats rebound from early losses, craft solid defense

After a few speed bumps to start the season, the Saguaro High School football team seems to have hit its stride heading into the bye week.
Those speed bumps, two losses to out-of-state opponents, caused the Sabercats to start the season 1–2.
However, Saguaro had a similar start to its season in 2015 and eventually won the state championship. The Sabercats are on that same trajectory as they are now 6–2 this season and are winning games by an average margin of about 36 points.
Assistant Head Coach Frank Ruben said the end goal for the season is to win the team’s fifth consecutive state championship — 11th overall.
With this goal in mind, he said the team put the losses behind it and went on to a five-game winning streak.
“Those (losses) were not going to determine a state championship,” Coach Ruben said in an Oct. 10 interview. “Did we want to win them? Absolutely we wanted to win them but what we’re looking for is moving forward to playing a 14th game and winning that 14th game.”
Coach Ruben said if the team continues on its current course, it will peak in the playoffs — exactly where the Sabercats want to play their best football if winning another state championship is on the horizon.
To get on the right path after two losses, quarterback Max Massingale said the team had to circle back around and rally together, which it did.
“Our work ethic has definitely increased since those games,” he said in an Oct. 10 interview. “It’s definitely been a lot motivation. Taking those first two losses was tough.”
Linebacker Clayton Randall said though a loss is never good, it did help the team become better because it helped the team realize it couldn’t just show up and win, it needed to work for it.
Another key game that helped shape the Sabercats was their closest win of the season against Peoria’s Sunrise Mountain High School on Friday, Sept. 22.
Saguaro won 24–21 after a last-minute field goal.
The Saguaro quarterback said he thought the team was prepared for that game but he realizes now it could have been more prepared.
Preparedness is the Sabercats’ biggest threat, Massingale says, noting that if there’s anything that’s going to bring the team down, it’s going to be itself.
“That’s usually what it comes down to and we preach that if we’re going to lose a game, it’s going to be because we’re beating ourselves,” he said. “I think we just have to come out, be ready, be prepared and we can avoid that.”
A solid defense
While Saguaro’s large winning margin is part the team’s offense, the team’s defense plays a big part in that success as well.
In wins, the team gives up an average of about 10 points per game. Taking out the losses, Saguaro has not allowed more than 21 points in a game this year.
On the flip side, the defense allowed an average of 43 points in its two losses while surrendering 51 points on the road to Nevada’s Liberty High School. Specifically, Randall said the team struggles a bit in defending the passing attack.
Needless to say, when the defense is clicking, Saguaro finds more success.
“Defensively, we have to be very sound because on offense, you drop a pass, it won’t hurt you,” Coach Ruben said. “On defense, one bad play or one bad breakout and it’s six points.”
After the 1–2 start, Coach Ruben said the coaches have tightened down the Sabercats’ defensive schemes.
These changes have Coach Ruben saying he is confident Saguaro’s defense will be solid moving forward.
The ultimate goal for the defense, Randall said, is posting a shutout. So far, the Sabercats have done that once this season, and have had two other games where a team has only scored one touchdown.
In order to reach that goal, Randall said the defense needs to have a razor-sharp focus.
“Everybody needs to know their job on every single play,” he said in an Oct. 10 interview. “We can’t miss an assignment.”
However, executing to perfection can be tricky for a defense because, unlike the offense, the defense doesn’t know exactly what it is going to do each play, Coach Ruben said.
Saguaro defensive coaches, Coach Ruben says, have to study opponent’s tendencies and craft a game plan for every different scenario an offense could show.
To execute these plans, the Saguaro defense needs players who can play the position and Coach Ruben said he believes they have them.
To further complement leading tacklers such as Randall and linebacker Connor Soelle, Coach Ruben said there are several other defenders who are returning to play who have missed some time during the year.
Those players include linebacker Seth Robinson, defensive tackle Cash Campbell and linebacker Damian Sellers, according to Coach Ruben.
He said these players still have some work to do because practicing and playing are two different phases.
“I think that’s the big thing now is we have depth,” Coach Ruben said.
“We’ve got kids who we can plug in, different players in different down and distance situations, different packages. We have enough flexibility and versatility now we can do more things. That’s a big thing especially with some of the offenses we anticipate seeing.”
Coming out of the bye week, Saguaro has two more games left in the regular season: an Oct. 20 matchup against Shadow Mountain and an Oct. 27 clash with Cactus Shadow.
