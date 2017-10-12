Scottsdale Boxing Club opens its doors to rookies, experts alike

Paul Pelletier, owner of Edge Fitness, announced Tuesday, Oct. 10 the opening of the Scottsdale Boxing Club (SBC) a new membership boxing club to help the community find a health and fitness balance through the art of boxing.
This new boxing only club, which is now open, will be Mr. Pelletier’s second fitness studio in the neighborhood and is at 10810 N. 71st. Place in Scottsdale.
SBC is in walking distance to Edge Fitness, 7117 E. Mercer Lane. Edge Fitness is a private one-on-one and semi-private training studio, which has been serving the community for over 12 years, a release states.
Mr. Pelletier said his club is strictly boxing,
“A lot of other clubs do MMA as well, but we like the discipline of boxing,” he said in a prepared statement. “What makes us unique is the combination of our patrons. We have members from all walks of life, from professional boxers to people who have never picked up a glove in their life.”
Boxing is a unique sport. It can prove to help hand eye coordination, destress and it can even have meditative properties, a release states.
Scottsdale Boxing Club will offer open gym for patrons to come in on their own and practice, classes to help members learn and get in shape. There will also be one-on-one coaching to help patrons learn or perfect your boxing skills.
The club will open with different tiers of membership.
The Founders Club membership will include a plaque on the wall, as well as a limited edition t-shirt and towel. This membership is limited to the first 50 founding members for $79 per month. A club membership will include unlimited classes for $85 per month.
Open gym is limited to the first 50 members for $59 per month and unlimited classes to come in on your own and practice, classes to help you learn and get in shape.
All trainers and coaches are USA Boxing licensed as fighters or coaches to give members a boxing experience and health rewards. At SBC all trainers and coaches are involved in the boxing world either as fighters themselves or as coaches who train both amateur and professional fighters.
SBC members will find classes seven days a week for first timers to experts. They can also work out with USA Certified Instructors and professional boxers.
The SBC has brand new professional equipment, towel service and plentiful free parking available for members and use of the Edge Fitness’s locker room facilities and showers.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.