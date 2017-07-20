Scottsdale cyclist to ride in Pan-Mass Challenge to raise cancer research money

David Bamford of Scottsdale will cycle 192 miles in the Pan-Mass Challenge from Aug. 5-6 with the goal of raising $48 million for critical research and cancer care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.
During PMC weekend, more than 6,200 cyclists from more than 40 states and eight countries will return to Massachusetts to participate in the PMC, choosing from 12 routes of varying mileage that run through 46 towns, a press release states.
Cyclists are anywhere between 15- and 84-years-old and range from seasoned triathletes to weekend warriors who trained for this event alone and everything in between, according to a press release.
“We are thrilled to be approaching our 38th PMC ride weekend. Seeing our growth over the years has been truly incredible and we look forward to achieving our fundraising goal of $48 million for Dana-Farber,” Billy Starr, founder and executive director of the PMC, said in a prepared statement.
“We want to wish all of our riders and volunteers a safe and enjoyable ride weekend — I’ll see everyone out on the road.”
Many riders participate in the PMC to honor a family member or friend lost to or being treated for cancer. More than 820 riders and volunteers are cancer survivors or current patients, considered “Living Proof” of the PMC mission to find a cure.
The average cyclist trains for three months, solicits 40 sponsors and raises more than $7,000. Volunteers, spectators, donors and sponsors are part of the camaraderie on ride weekend, all working together toward a cure.
Since 1980, the PMC has raised $547 million dollars for Dana-Farber through the Jimmy Fund, its fundraising arm. In fact, the PMC is Dana-Farber’s largest single contributor, raising more than 52 percent of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue.
The PMC is presented by the Red Sox Foundation and New Balance. To make a financial contribution to a rider from your town or become a virtual rider, visit www.pmc.org, or call 800-WE-CYCLE.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.