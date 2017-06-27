Scottsdale golfer wins Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event in Tempe

A bout of hot temperatures did not prevent Scottsdale resident Jackson Van Slyck from winning the boys 16-18 category at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour’s College Prep Series at Arizona State at Karsten Golf Course in Tempe Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.
Van Slyck hit even with par on the second day to bring his final score to 144 (74-70) ahead of Uday Bir Singh of Chandigarh, India, who shot a 146 (74-72).
The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour was founded in 2007 with the intent of providing junior golfers between the ages of 11-18, and now 10 and under, an opportunity to play exceptional courses in a competitive environment, according to a press release.
Golfers who participate on the tour compete in one of six age divisions: Boys 16-18, Boys 14-15, Boys 11-13, Boys Under-10, Girls 14-18, and Girls Under-13, a release states.
Based out of Jacksonville, Fla., the HJGT administers events all across the nation, with stops in 32 different states as the tour expanded in 2016 to include the West Coast as well as Texas and Colorado.
In the boy’s 14-15 group, Pierce Braun of Phoenix took the title with a score of 159 (77-82) ahead of Jackson Huether of Tucson’s 162 (82-80) and Andy Knoll of Scottsdale’s 163 (80-83).
Davis Perry of Basking Ridge, N.J. was the boys 11-13 winner while Annabelle Huether of Tucson won the girls 14-18 group. Peoria’s Saketh Amble took home the title in the 10U category.
