Scottsdale high school football fields, tracks begin renovations

Construction is underway on the football fields and tracks at Chaparral High School, Coronado High School and Saguaro High School as part of Scottsdale Unified School District’s bond projects happening across the district.
According to the district, construction began Monday, May 22 with crews tearing up the old fields at each high school.
The end goal is to have the football fields finished for each school’s first home game in the fall with each track receiving its final surfacing by November.
Chaparral’s first home game is slated for Aug. 25 against Horizon High School while Saguaro’s first home game will be Sept. 1 against East High School out of Salt Lake City. According to Maxpreps.com, Coronado will host Peoria High School Sept. 1 for its home opener.
The district said construction has mostly gone smoothly but there have been a few instances of people getting into construction zones, which the district reassured are secure areas.
As a result, SUSD has reminded the public that these areas are off limits during construction because it is a safety issue.
According to SUSD’s January draft list of projects from the first 2017 bond sale, each project is estimated to cost just over $2 million each. This draft list was presented at the Jan. 17 SUSD Governing Board meeting.
Last fall, district voters approved a $229 million bond with the board approving a list of projects Jan. 17, totaling $45 million. Voters approved the bond to supplement funding that has been cut at the state and federal level in recent years.
District officials have earmarked the bond for eight elementary school rebuilds; life cycle improvements at 22 schools; learning environment remodels at nine schools; numerous transportation updates; security updates at all schools; and physical education and athletics at all five high schools.
