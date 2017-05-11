Scottsdale High School Roundup: Local state champions

Many spring high school sports are coming to an end and that means it’s time to crown state champions in those respective sports, including several Scottsdale schools.
Baseball and softball have yet to wrap, but will do so early next week. However, the area saw several state championships across track and field, beach volleyball and tennis.
Tennis
Desert Mountain High School now reigns atop Division I girl’s tennis after it swept Mountain View High School Saturday, May 6 at the Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale.
This win redeems an earlier loss to Mountain View this season, Desert Mountain’s only loss of the season. The Wolves entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed and outscored opponents 21–2 over the tournament.
To further add to the accomplishment, the Arizona Interscholastic Association named DMHS head girl’s tennis coach Sheri North Division I Coach of the Year.
In Division II, Arcadia defeated Notre Dame Preparatory 5–3 to claim the state championship. The Titans were the No. 4 seed in a tightly-contested tournament where the top four teams were undefeated going into the playoffs.
The AIA also recognized Katie Reed and Jill Rasmussen as Division II Doubles Players of the Year. The duo also won the doubles state championship for Division II by a score of 6–1, 6–0 over NDP’s Alexa Cooke and Natalie Zarasian, Saturday, April 29.
All singles and doubles state championships were the same day.
Individually, Liza Isayev of Horizon High School took the Division I singles state championship and Division I singles player of the year while Chaparral High School duo Grace Koester and Erin Hannen took the title in doubles play.
Isayev defeated Rincon/University’s Lindsey Pasqueria 6–0, 6–1. Koester and Hannen won their state title doubles match 6–0, 6–2 over Xavier’s Jordan Craft and Emily Even.
In Division III, Rancho Solano Prep School’s Neha Alety capped off a stellar career with a singles state championship by posting sweeps in straight sets. This was her second consecutive state championship.
On the boy’s side, Brophy Prep defeated Hamilton High School 5–3 to claim a state championship in Division I.
Track and field
Scottsdale Preparatory School boy’s track and field team stood atop the podium Saturday, May 6 as the Division IV state championships. All divisions competed on the same day at Mesa Community College.
Sprinter Matt Musial took the top spot in the 400-meter dash (50.75 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (24.10 seconds).
Thrower Weston Wright atop the discus standings with a throw of 173-06 and atop the shot put standings with a toss of 52-1-4.
Scottsdale Prep’s girl’s team also saw some individual top finishes. The girl’s team’s 4X400-meter team finished first with a time of 4:16.92 while Alexandria Goodson had a top-finish in the pole vault with a leap of 11-6.
Scottsdale Prep’s Kayla Sklar finished top in the triple jump with a bound of 34-11-1-4.
In Division II, Chaparral’s Abi Archer raced to a time of 5:04.75 to take the top spot in the 1,600-meter run. She also finished in first in the 3,200-meter run (11:05.21).
Chaparral’s Marc Obadia recorded a jump of 14-6 in the pole vault to take first in the event.
In Division III, Saguaro’s Michael Barney raced to the top spot in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:28.87.
Beach volleyball
The Xavier College Preparatory beach volleyball team are state champions in Division I after defeating Millenium High School 4–1 Tuesday, May 2 at Mesquite High School in Gilbert.
The Gators entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the tournament and swept all their matches throughout the tournament except for the final, accumulating in a 19–1 combined score against opponents. This is the team’s sixth consecutive state title.
