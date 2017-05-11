Scottsdale sportscaster soars to new ESPN contract

Amid tumultuous times at the Worldwide Leader in Sports, one Scottsdale native has risen above the storm and has continued to soar.
Matt Barrie, a Saguaro High School and Arizona State University alumnus, signed a new multiyear deal to remain with ESPN as a “SportsCenter” anchor.
This signing flies in the face of the company laying off significant numbers of on-air talent earlier this month, a day that brought a lot of uncertainty Mr. Barrie said in a May 10 phone interview.
Even with the layoffs, Mr. Barrie said all he could do was focus on the task at-hand and what he could control: making his show as best he could.
Despite the uncertainty, management elected for a new deal, showing that ESPN trusts him moving forward.
“Matt Barrie has a remarkably hefty toolbox for someone so relatively new at his craft. Whether in the studio or on the road, he arrives ready to go,” Rob King, ESPN senior vice president, “SportsCenter” and News, said in a prepared statement.
“He’s smart, funny, sophisticated, humble and dedicated to informing and entertaining our audience. Most important, he’s an exceptional teammate for his colleagues in front of and behind the camera. His future is very, very bright.”
With a new deal in hand, Mr. Barrie said he is honored and happy to continue doing what he loves at ESPN.
Mr. Barrie has worked in a variety of capacities at ESPN since 2013, including work on “Highlight Express” on ESPNEWS, “College Gameday” on ESPN Radio and “SportsCenter on the Road.”
These experiences have led Mr. Barrie to call his job an “entertaining challenge.” He said the challenge comes from trying to make the product better than it was the day before while the entertainment comes from working closely with sporting events.
“You are entertained daily by your job while being challenged at the same time,” he said.
“It makes coming to work every day just so much fun because you know it’s going to be fun, but you also know you’re going to be challenged and I think being challenged is good.”
While many in sports media consider ESPN the “big leagues,” Mr. Barrie said he was never intimidated by the job, even in the early days.
That lack of intimidation came because of his earlier work, especially in Dallas where he covered the Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks as well as the Texas Rangers.
During his time there, the Mavericks won the NBA Finals and the Rangers were in back-to-back World Series.
“The only thing that I would say was a bit intimidating was the sheer size of campus, knowing where all the bathrooms were, where the cafeteria was and just learning the day-to-day life of ESPN,” he said.
ESPN: A workplace and lifestyle
ESPN is centered in Bristol, Conn., but the network also has offices in Charlotte, N.C., Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and Seattle.
Mr. Barrie works on the main Bristol campus, when he’s not in the field.
With Bristol being the ESPN hub, high-profile guests can be a typical site, many of whom have nothing to do with sports, an entertaining lesson Mr. Barrie learned early in his career.
“I remember one of my first weeks here, I was walking into one of the buildings and two Stormtroopers and Darth Vader got off the elevator,” Mr. Barrie said.
“I was like ‘what is going on?’ That to me was a prime example of what it’s like to work at ESPN. You just never know who’s going to be on campus or what’s going to happen. You’re entertained daily.”
Although there is an unpredictability factor to who can show up, there are also well-established journalists and broadcasters, many of whom are ready to offer advice and encouragement.
About two weeks into Mr. Barrie’s tenure at ESPN, he saw Scott Van Pelt in the newsroom. He didn’t say anything to him, but Mr. Van Pelt reached out.
Mr. Van Pelt offered words of encouragement and praise to Mr. Barrie as well as welcoming him to the team.
“That right there, a little endorsement from someone of the magnitude of his star to do that means a lot to a new person. That’s the kind of culture it is there where people who have been there forever will encourage you,” Mr. Barrie said.
“They’ll take time out of their schedule to sit you down, answer any questions you might have and it goes a long way in creating a very fun working environment knowing there are other people that are interested in your success.”
However, there are challenges that come with working at ESPN.
Mr. Barrie was born and raised in Scottsdale and he said being far from home and family can be challenging. He also said his schedule is ever-fluctuating but he enjoys that challenge and not knowing what’s coming next.
This is “SportsCenter”
In his early days at the network, Mr. Barrie worked on “Highlight Express,” a late-night, half-hour highlight show that ran on ESPNEWS. He would also anchor “SportsCenter” during that time, but after a few months, he worked solely on “SportsCenter.”
In 2014, Mr. Barrie also hosted “College Gameday” on ESPN Radio with Trevor Matich and Brad Edwards.
Mr. Barrie often anchors “SportsCenter on the Road,” especially Saturday mornings during college football season as well as other live events.
His progression in the company was natural and he said that happens thanks to the way the network provides opportunities to its employees.
“ESPN does a really, really good job of wanting to see its people grow,” Mr. Barrie said. “I was fortunate enough to be in a situation of getting early opportunities on ‘SportsCenter,’ taking advantage of that and eventually, like anything, growing in my job and growing at ESPN.”
While working in this capacity, Mr. Barrie has had many experiences from fun college football experiences to high-profile guests.
Mr. Barrie has interviewed many guests during his “SportsCenter” tenure but two stand out in his mind: Robert De Niro and David Letterman.
Normally, guests will come into the studio during a commercial break to break the ice before the live interview. This was not the case with Mr. De Niro.
This particular time, the show needed to be reworked a bit, leading to Mr. De Niro being sat down during a segment.
“So the first time I was going to talk to Robert De Niro was going to be on live TV,” Mr. Barrie said. “I will never forget, I was so nervous, but I remember everything about the interview to this day.”
As for his second memorable interview, Mr. Barrie was at the 2016 Indianapolis 500 and interviewed Mr. Letterman live on “SportsCenter,” one of the first interviews after his retirement, according to Mr. Barrie.
“It was a bucket-list moment for me,” he said.
Despite these big interviews, Mr. Barrie said the best moment of his job is working closely with college football.
The combination of anchoring the sports news and doing so in environments where college football is beloved by many is what Mr. Barrie said makes this a marquee experience for him.
“I say it to anyone who will listen ‘College Gameday’ is the best show ESPN puts on air and there are weeks where ‘SportsCenter’ gets to be at the same site as ‘College Gameday,’” he said.
“To even be a part of that is an incredible opportunity, but to be able to then host ‘SportsCenter’ and do an earlier college football-type show, it’s the best four months of the year. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
The ESPN environment
Fun can often be an overlooked attribute when looking for a job but it can make all the difference. This is no different at ESPN.
“Having fun at your job is paramount because if you don’t have fun doing it, it’s going to come across to the viewer that way. I can’t remember a time where I wasn’t smiling or laughing during a commercial break on a normal day.” Mr. Barrie said.
“There have been days where work has been tough because of tragedy and those were bad days but by and large, work has to be fun because it’s our job to convey to the viewer that we love what we are doing and it’s sports. We’re going to bring it to you as sports but we’re also going to try and do it in a manner in which it’s entertaining to the viewer.”
Along with being a fun environment, ESPN also seems to strive to foster an environment conducive to learning and growth.
Mr. Barrie credited his growth to several he calls “Hall of Famers and A-listers.” Those mentors included “College Gameday” host Rece Davis and “SportsCenter” anchors Steve Levy and John Buccigross.
“They take you under their wings, so to speak, initially to give you a little bit of advice and help you out when they’re asked to do it,” Mr. Barrie said.
It’s through these mentors and other colleagues that Mr. Barrie said he can now turn challenging situations into positive experiences.
“ESPN is filled with professionals and icons that have been doing it forever and you’re always one email, call or conversation away from someone being able to help you with advice. They do a great job of that,” Mr. Barrie said.
Even with successes and a good work environment, ESPN still resides in an ever-changing sports media landscape.
While there can be a lot of uncertainty on what comes next, Mr. Barrie said he’s not too worried.
“I have complete faith in the sports media industry that as it evolves, smart people will figure out how to make it evolve into a bigger and better product than we’ve ever seen before,” he said.
News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738