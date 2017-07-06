Scottsdale’s Madi Voisard wins age division in PGA West Junior Open

The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour was in full swing Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 in La Quinta, Calif. and one Scottsdale golfer took home the crown in her age group of the PGA West Junior Open at the PGA West-Nicklaus Tournament Course.
Madi Voisard of Scottsdale shot a 72 Saturday and a 75 Sunday to take the top spot in the girls 14-18 division of the tournament, according to a press release. She finished eight strokes ahead of the second-place finisher and 12 strokes ahead of the third-place finisher.
Voisard was not the only Arizona golfer to finish high in their age group.
Saketh Amble of Peoria finished second in the Under-10 division with a total score of 177 (97, 80) behind the top finisher’s score of 157 (81, 76). Amble finished three strokes ahead of the third-place finisher’s score of 180 (94, 86).
The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour was founded in 2007 with the intent of providing junior golfers between the ages of 11-18, and now 10 and under, an opportunity to play exceptional courses in a competitive environment, according to a press release.
Golfers who participate on the tour compete in one of six age divisions: Boys 16-18, Boys 14-15, Boys 11-13, Boys Under-10, Girls 14-18, and Girls Under-13, a release states.
Based out of Jacksonville, Fla., the HJGT administers events all across the nation, with stops in 32 different states as the tour expanded in 2016 to include the West Coast as well as Texas and Colorado.
