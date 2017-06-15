Southwest PGA elects new president, fills other positions

The Southwest Professional Golfers’ Association of America had a reshuffling of administrative positions at the association’s 59th annual meeting and several Scottsdale residents rose to positions of power.
PGA members elected Mike Scully of Cave Creek as Southwest PGA Secretary while Matt Anzalone of Scottsdale, Steve Leonard of Goodyear and Travis McCuthchan were three of the four elected to the Southwest PGA Board of Directors, according to a press release.
Mr. Scully is a current member of the board of directors and is the director of golf at Desert Mountain in Scottsdale, a release states.
Mr. Anzalone is the PGA Head Golf Professional at Gainey Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale while Mr. Leonard is the PGA General Manager at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale. Mr. McCutchan also works as the PGA Head Golf Professional but at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.
Members of the Board of Directors serve a two-year term.
Along with this group of locals, the Southwest PGA filled several other administrative positions at the meeting.
Jamey Lewis of Anthem became the 23rd President of the Southwest PGA. He has spent time as the PGA general manager and director of golf at the Sun City Country Club and was previously the vice president.
Mr. Lewis will take the reins from Gre Leicht of Gilbert, who was the 22nd Southwest PGA President and Mr. Leicht will assume the role of Wouthwest PGA honorary president.
Filling his role as vice president is Jay Larscheid of Gilbert, who was last year’s secretary of the southwest PGA as well as the PGA General Manager at Sunland Spring Golf Club in Mesa.
Also joining the Board of Directors is Mark Gurnow of Phoenix who is the PGA General Manager at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Gold Canyon.
