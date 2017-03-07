Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss, Suns Community Ambassador and alumnus Steven Hunter, and Suns Broadcaster Tom Leander will lead a basketball clinic for 100 kids of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community tomorrow, March 8, at Salt River High School.
The event will start at 6 p.m.
Mr. Chriss, Mr. Hunter, Mr. Leander and The Gorilla will take pictures, sign autographs and interact with the kids and their families who are participating in the NBA FIT clinic in Scottsdale. Members of the Suns Solar Squad will also appear.
NBA FIT is the league’s comprehensive health and wellness platform that encourages the NBA family to “Be Active, Eat Healthy, and Play Together” while promoting the values of the game through programs, events and products.
Salt River High School is located at 4827 N. Country Club Drive in Scottsdale.
