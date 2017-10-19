Tony La Russa to leave Arizona Diamondbacks at end of the month

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Wednesday, Oct. 18 Chief Baseball Analyst Tony La Russa will depart from the organization at the end of the month.
The Hall of Fame manager served as the club’s Chief Baseball Officer from 2015-16, according to a press release.
Mr. La Russa said he is grateful for all those in the D-backs organization and for their help in completing his “baseball education.
“After years in uniform and working with the Commissioner and many special members of Major League Baseball, being a part of the D-backs was both exciting and educational,” he said in a prepared statement.
“The challenges facing baseball operations, player development and scouting are unique, as it’s a 24-7, 12-month job and more demanding than I ever realized. The success in 2017 was a complete team effort throughout the organization — including great support from our fans — and with the current leadership in place, we can expect it to be the foundation for many winning years to come.”
D-backs Managing General Partner Ken Kendrick said Mr. La Russa has made a significant contribution in putting the franchise on the winning path and in turn, the organization is grateful.
“He has always represented the team with class and has left a mark on the franchise that will benefit us for years to come,” Mr. Kendrick said in a prepared statement.
Team President and CEO Derrick Hall said Mr. La Russa’s credentials, experience and knowledge of baseball has made him a strong resource to the team.
“The transition to the new leadership team has been smooth and flawless with his willingness and positivity. I will forever value his hard work and our friendship,” Mr. Hall said in a prepared statement.
D-backs Executive Vice President and General Manager Mike Hazen said in particular, Mr. La Russa has been valuable to him and his staff during the 2017 season.
“I’m very appreciative for all that he has done here and the manner in which he handled the transition,” Mr. Hazen said in a prepared statement.
“I always had respect for him and his accomplishments prior to working with him every day and that has only grown in the past year. I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”
