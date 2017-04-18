University of Phoenix spotlights D-backs’ Paul Goldschmidt’s college story in brand campaign

University of Phoenix continues its tradition of recognizing its students and alumni by highlighting one alumnus in the next chapter of the university’s brand campaign, which launched last week.
At the center of the new campaign is Paul Goldschmidt, first baseman for the Arizona Diamondbacks and a University of Phoenix alumnus, who has shown it is possible to find a path to higher education even when balancing a professional career and family responsibilities, a press release states.
“Working adults are a critical engine of growth for our nation’s economy, and University of Phoenix is committed to providing them opportunities to further their education and enhance their careers,” Timothy P. Slottow, president of University of Phoenix, said in a release.
“Earning a degree from University of Phoenix can open doors in life and can change the life of the family they support and the children who look up to them as role models. Paul Goldschmidt is a testament to this: even with his impressive success as a Major League Baseball player, he recognizes the importance of higher education and has set a sterling example for his family and for working adults across the country. His grit and determination to finish what he started parallels the drive and vision that propel our students forward every day.”
Mr. Goldschmidt attended three years at Texas State University before the Arizona Diamondbacks drafted him in 2009. He made his MLB debut in 2011.
After pausing his education to begin his professional baseball career, Mr. Goldschmidt was determined to finish his degree and researched his options before choosing University of Phoenix.
He enrolled in May of 2012, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in management in August 2013, according to a release. One of the reasons Mr. Goldschmidt chose University of Phoenix was because of the options it gave him to fit education into his life.
Earning his degree one five-week course at a time allowed him to better balance his studies with his career and his family. Mr. Goldschmidt also highlights the value of being able to transfer all his previous credits to complete his degree with University of Phoenix.
“I had worked extremely hard for three years, and I didn’t want that work to go to waste. I knew I wanted to get my degree, but it was near impossible to find time to get my school work done while playing ball,” Mr. Goldschmidt said in a release.
“University of Phoenix helped me find the right balance for myself, my family and my team. Whenever I’m faced with a challenge, whatever it is, I want to give it my all and do the best I can. I made it my mission that nobody was going to work harder than I was. University of Phoenix was hard work and gave me a great path to achieve my higher education goals.”
Mr. Goldschmidt has also partnered with University of Phoenix for several years to offer full-tuition scholarships to individuals in Arizona through the “Teaming Up For Education” scholarship program.
Mr. Goldschmidt, along with University of Phoenix and the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation, has made college education a reality for 22 Arizona residents since 2011.
University of Phoenix has a history of partnerships with professional athletes, organizations and teams who recognize the importance of education and actively work to help others achieve their goals both in and out of the classroom.
University of Phoenix’s athletic partners have a commitment to education — often exemplified by the time and effort required to achieve their own college degrees — and want to share this passion with others.
