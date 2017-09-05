Valley of the Sun JCC to launch new kickball league

Sep 5th, 2017 Comments:

The Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, is forming a new recreational kickball league for men and women ages 18 and over.

The league is open to everyone and will play Wednesday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m. starting Sept. 27 through Dec. 13, with the exception of Oct. 9, according to a press release.

All teams play seven regular-seasons games with the top six teams advancing to playoffs. Each team is required to have a captain as well as 10-13 players with a minimum of four females.

“Kickball is such a fun and social way to stay fit,” Kim Subrin, COO, said in a prepared statement. “We excited to bring this new opportunity to The J and we want to see tons of new people out on our field having a blast.”

Spaces are limited so Valley of the Sun JCC encourages teams to register by Sept. 18 to assure their participation.

For more information and to register, contact 480-481-1276 or sports@vosjcc.org.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie