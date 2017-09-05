Valley of the Sun JCC to launch new kickball league

The Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, is forming a new recreational kickball league for men and women ages 18 and over.
The league is open to everyone and will play Wednesday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m. starting Sept. 27 through Dec. 13, with the exception of Oct. 9, according to a press release.
All teams play seven regular-seasons games with the top six teams advancing to playoffs. Each team is required to have a captain as well as 10-13 players with a minimum of four females.
“Kickball is such a fun and social way to stay fit,” Kim Subrin, COO, said in a prepared statement. “We excited to bring this new opportunity to The J and we want to see tons of new people out on our field having a blast.”
Spaces are limited so Valley of the Sun JCC encourages teams to register by Sept. 18 to assure their participation.
For more information and to register, contact 480-481-1276 or sports@vosjcc.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.