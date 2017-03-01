Voters opposed taxpayer-funded hockey arena for Coyotes

In a Feb. 24-25 survey of 786 registered voters across Arizona, there is clear opposition to the use of public monies to finance a new hockey arena for the Arizona Coyotes.
In the poll, 68 percent of Arizona statewide voters and over 71 percent of Maricopa County voters are opposed to the concept. Only 13-14 percent of voters support a taxpayer-subsidized arena. The margin of error for the survey is 3.58 percent, according to a press release.
Additionally, 79 percent of statewide and Maricopa County voters are opposed to legislative efforts under consideration to create a special taxing district to finance the construction of a new arena and when voters become informed about current taxpayer debt is still owed on the current Glendale arena, voter opposition to a new facility stiffens even more with only 10-11 percent of voters in support.
“It is clear that a vast majority of Arizona and Maricopa County voters are very opposed to the use of taxpayer generated dollars to finance a new hockey arena,” Bert Coleman, the principal in the firm of Coleman Dahm Layeux and the one who completed the survey, said.
Awareness of the proposed plan is much greater in Maricopa County than Statewide, the release states.
“The poll shows that the more voters know about the proposed plan the less they like it,” Mr. Coleman said in a release.
“Make no mistake about it, Arizona voters are not only opposed to legislation to create a taxing district to finance a stadium, they also believe the Arizona Coyotes should stay put in Glendale.”
