10 to 1 Public Relations ranked one of top PR firms in U.S.

Third-party reviewer “Clutch” has named Scottsdale-based 10 to 1 Public Relations among the top public relations firms in the nation. The local company celebrates its sixth anniversary this month.

Clutch ranked 10 to 1 Public Relations No. 2 in corporate communications, No. 2 in healthcare, No. 4 in crisis communications and No. 8 in agencies under 50 employees, according to a release.

No other companies in the Southwestern U.S. ranked as high on Clutch’s lists, according to the release.

The lists are updated regularly based on factors including client reviews that are conducted primarily by one-on-one direct phone calls between Clutch and the individuals who know the companies being evaluated best, according to the release.

“What a wonderful anniversary gift to learn that third-party reviewer ‘Clutch’ ranked 10 to 1 Public Relations so high on its national list of best PR firms in several categories,” Josh Weiss, president of 10 to 1 Public Relations, said in the release.

“Our focus has always been on helping our clients grow and protect their awareness and it’s humbling to see our year-after-year growth of the company and the amazing companies that put their trust in our team,” he said.

Clutch evaluated 10 to 1 Public Relations’ market presence, work quality, services, website, awards and the clients themselves.

The 10 to 1 Public Relations team has received several awards in recent years, including twice being a Sterling Award Finalist for the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce, numerous awards from the American Marketing Association Phoenix Chapter’s Spectrum Awards and being voted to Ranking Arizona’s list of top PR firms for the past four straight years.

The 10 to 1 Public Relations is a firm focused on developing and implementing strategies that grow and maintain the positive awareness and reputation of its clients. Launched in 2012, 10 to 1 Public Relations’ philosophy is that it takes 10 good things to be said about a company to make up for one bad, according to the release. For more information, visit 10to1pr.com.

