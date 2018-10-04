A New Leaf to merge with The New Foundation in Scottsdale

A New Leaf is acquiring The New Foundation, 1200 N. 77th St. in Scottsdale, a 48-year residential treatment center specializing in the treatment of 11-17 year-old adolescents.

The New Foundation has an operating budget of $4.5 million. The combination will aim to benefit Valley residents through a widening network of supportive services for children and families, ranging from on-site therapeutic care to multiple outpatient counseling centers to diverse family stability and crisis programs. The newly formed organization began Monday, Oct. 1.

The New Foundation is one of the state’s providers of behavioral health and education programs, according to a press release. The New Foundation is a credentialed facility that offers three vital levels of care, including inpatient, residential, and intensive outpatient care for youth.

Within each of the programs, a strengths-based approach is utilized to build a healthier foundation, a release states.

The adolescents served receive individualized treatment in one or more of the following areas: substance abuse and addiction, trauma, depression/mood disorders, family conflict, interpersonal/socialization skills, and behavioral health.

“We are delighted by the addition of The New Foundation,” Brad Snyder, board chair of A New Leaf, said in a prepared statement.

“This impactful organization shares a unique footprint with A New Leaf. Its residential treatment for youth is very similar to A New Leaf’s original youth services that formed the foundation of the agency. Together, we will offer a comprehensive safety net of care that will improve the lives of vulnerable young people across Arizona.”

Tyler Abrahams, The New Foundation’s board chair said he believes the combining of the organizations will benefit the community.

“The New Foundation, and the services we have provided for many years, will be a strong addition to the continuum of care A New Leaf offers to youth and their families in this community,” he said in a prepared statement.

“This unique partnership will yield positive outcomes for youth, more efficient resources, and a broader matrix of programs for clients. We could not have selected a better partner. We are looking forward to the future and all that we can do together to support Arizona families.”

Long-term, A New Leaf and The New Foundation are committed to integrated care for clients, which will fuse both primary care and behavioral therapy at a number of locations throughout the Valley. A New Leaf will open its first fully integrated family care clinic in November in Glendale.

