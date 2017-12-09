April Reed named vice president of advocacy at Ability360

April Reed, who has handled diverse responsibilities at Ability360 for more than a decade, has been named vice president of advocacy, replacing Amina Donna Kruck, who retired Dec. 1 after 27 years with Ability360.
Ms. Reed, a Buckeye resident and most recently Ability360 volunteer program manager, will create programs that empower individuals with disabilities and their families through advocacy-related workshops, one-on-one mentoring, facilitating wellness groups, providing technical assistance to develop consumer-driven initiatives and developing community partnerships to address barriers to consumer choice, equal rights and self determination.
She will be Ability360’s designated legislative lobbyist. She also will supervise several programs including the 65-member peer mentor volunteer team; Benefits 2 Work Program for Social Security beneficiaries working or seeking employment; the This is MY Life self advocacy educational program for individuals receiving services through the Arizona Division of Developmental Disabilities: the Community Leadership Academy; Theatre360 and the Living Well with a Disability Program.
“April brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and credibility that will enable her to build upon the solid foundation that Amina has put in place to take our advocacy efforts to the next level of success,” said Ability360 President and CEO Phil Pangrazio. “We wish Amina great happiness as she moves to the next phase of her life. She has certainly served the community well.”
Ms. Reed, who earned a master’s degree in social work from Arizona State University in May 2005, joined Ability360 that year as an information and referral specialist. Among her most recent responsibilities were coordinating Ability360’s Peer Mentor and General Administrative Volunteer Programs as well as facilitating online classes, on-location trainings and disability presentations to schools.
For more information about Ability360, visit www.ability360.org. Ability360 is located at 5025 E. Washington St., Ste. 200, Phoenix.
