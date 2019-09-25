Abrazo hospitals to host job fairs valleywide, Sept. 27

Abrazo hospitals hosting job fairs 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 27 at five sites. (Submitted photo)

Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo Arrowhead, Abrazo Central, Abrazo Scottsdale and Abrazo West campuses are hosting job fairs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 27.

Recruiters will be on-site to greet applicants and coordinate potential interviews with hiring leaders for qualified candidates, according to a press release.

Interested candidates may apply for the hospital positions with an emphasis on Telemetry nurses with 1-3 years of experience, noted the release about the job fair to be held throughout the Valley.

Abrazo Mesa Hospital, set to open this fall, joins the abundance of Abrazo Health establishments including freestanding emergency centers, urgent care centers, primary care and specialty physician practices, according to the release.

Abrazo Community Health Network job fair locations:

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, 3929 E. Bell Road., Phoenix;

Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, 1930 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix;

Abrazo Central Campus, 2000 W. Bethany Home Road, Phoenix;

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave., Glendale; and

Abrazo West Campus, 13677 W. McDowell Road, Goodyear.

Get information on Abrazo Community Health Network hospitals job openings: AbrazoHealth.com.

